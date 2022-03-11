Sonoma County regional water officials plan for ‘managing what we have now’

Anyone seeking assurance, some small sign of hope, that talk of a third-year of drought was premature, didn’t find it.

Nor did they hear dire warnings of reservoirs and wells running dry, or of inevitable hardship.

Perhaps because we’ve more often been in drought than out of it over the past decade, speakers at a drought town hall Thursday night were mostly matter-of-fact as they doled out facts about the state of the region after 2 1/2 exceedingly dry months — months when heavy rain was needed to offset storage deficits lingering from last year and the year before.

The town hall was hosted by Sonoma Water, the county agency that provides water to more than 600,000 consumers in Sonoma and northern Marin counties through contracting municipalities and water districts.

The discussion touched on impacts to rural water users, fisheries, urban customers and beyond, as well as planning and exploration of new techniques focused on leveraging high wintertime flows to improve drought resilience in the future.

Little was said outright about the sacrifices that will be needed in the months ahead, though it was implicit in the messaging.

Yes, disciplined conservation will be necessary.

Additional water use restrictions may be coming.

Russian River curtailments will be back, though not until at least April 2.

Farmers will continue to struggle.

Vulnerable populations of young salmon and steelhead trout are at risk because of low stream flows.

And the last decent rain we got in December is likely to be the end of it, though the region’s public reservoirs are only about 60% full.

“If you look at our county, depending on where you are situated, we are either in extreme drought, which is the dark red there, or severe drought, which is the darker orange, and that’s likely to get worse as we enter into the drier months of the year,” Sonoma Water General Manager Grant Davis said, referring to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, updated weekly, reflects worsening drought in California, especially on the North Coast, as of March 10, 2022. (U.S. Drought Monitor)

Davis was among six panelists who spoke during the nearly two-hour meeting, which was attended by almost 600 people on Zoom and Facebook. Hundreds more have since watched recordings.

“We are essentially nearing the end of our wet season,” said Jeanine Jones, interstate resources manager for the California Department of Water Resources. “On average, California gets 75% of its annual precipitation from November through March, and half of it in December, January and February. So we have already passed our three wettest months.”

With no significant rain on the horizon for March, and April rains, if they should come, destined to be far lighter than winter storms, “the bottom line is that what we have now is pretty close to what we will end up with,” Jones said. “So we need to think about managing what we have now for the rest of this water year.”

Normally inundated with 40 feet of water, Yorty Creek at Lake Sonoma is still under the grip of extreme drought conditions, but the frogs are thriving at least. @NorthBayNews #cadrought #CAwx pic.twitter.com/YJ4SkZg090 — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) March 11, 2022

Most of the region, if not all, has had under an inch of rain since January. But for the water season overall, Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, the Russian River watershed has had on average 78% of normal, Jones said.

Much of that arrived during a record-setting atmospheric river in October, followed by several December winter storms.

Water managers say the Russian River’s “flashy” system — which whipsaws swiftly between dry and high during heavy rain — has some period of high flows every single winter, even in the driest years, at least as far back as 1908. They’re referring to runoff in the watershed and in tributaries that reach the river in high volumes and drain to the ocean unless captured beforehand. It is not water released from one of the region’s public reservoirs or which otherwise would be retained by one.

The key to the future, they say, is putting that surplus to good use.

“I think this is the direction we’re more and more going to be going, which is utilizing winter water,” Sonoma Water Chief Engineer Jay Jasperse said in an interview Friday, “because right now, when we have the water is 180 degrees from when we actually need the water.”

In the weeks and months after October’s big rain, for instance, the water agency skimmed “a few million gallons a day” of extra water from the river as it flowed past the agency’s diversion facilities near Wohler Bridge and Westside Road in Forestville, Jasperse said.