Sonoma County requires health care workers get flu shot

Health care workers will be required to be vaccinated against the flu following a health order issued Wednesday by Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase.

The order applies to all workers who may be in direct or indirect contact with patients residents of health care and congregate facilities, according to a news release from the county Department of Health Services. Those include nurses, physicians, technicians, therapists and pharmacists at acute care hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, psychiatric hospitals, dialysis centers, dental offices and other health care facilities.

The order takes effect Nov. 1, the start of the flu season, and workers must be in compliance by Nov. 30, the release stated.

The flu seasons lasts until May 31. Anyone granted an exemption must wear a surgical mask or respirator at all times while in indoor work settings, according to the release.

Mase also issued a strong recommendation that the general public, including first responders, get the flu vaccine this flu season. The order comes as the county continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mase warned of the potential for both viruses circulating in the community at the same time this winter, which could put a great strain on hospital resources.

“As Sonoma County works to reduce transmission of COVID-19, influenza season is fast approaching,” Mase said in the release. “The flu and COVID-19 will likely be spreading at the same time, and relaxed COVID-19 mitigation measures may result in an increase in flu activity during the upcoming season. Influenza is preventable with a vaccine that is currently available.”

Flu vaccines are widely available through primary health care providers, health clinics, pharmacies and some COVID vaccine clinics.

Health workers were also required to get the flu vaccine, with some exceptions, last year.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.