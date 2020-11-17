Santa Rosa among public entities suing PG&E over 2019 Kincade fire

Sonoma County, Santa Rosa and six other cities and public agencies on Tuesday sued PG&E, accusing the utility of negligence in causing the Kincade fire last year and seeking damages expected to exceed $100 million.

The complaint, filed in Sonoma County Superior Court, also includes claims by Windsor, Cloverdale and Healdsburg, as well as Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District, Sonoma Water and Sonoma County Community Development Commission.

The lawsuit does not put a dollar value on the damages, but San Diego attorney John Fiske, representing the public entities, said they likely will be more than $100 million for loss of public resources, including damage to land, roads and parks, firefighting and law enforcement costs, loss of tax revenue and “aesthetic value.”

The Kincade fire, which ignited on Oct. 23, 2019, in the Mayacamas Mountains northeast of Geyserville, burned nearly 78,000 acres over a 13-day period, destroying 374 structures and causing four injuries. More than 185,000 people were evacuated.

Cal Fire announced in July that a nine-month investigation determined a high-voltage PG&E transmission line in The Geysers geothermal area sparked the Kincade inferno, the largest wildland blaze in county history.

For Sonoma County, Kincade was a nightmarish sequel to the horrific Tubbs fire in October 2017. It started on a night when Pacific Gas & Electric Co. had cut power for much of northern Sonoma County as a result of high-risk wildfire conditions: parched vegetation and high winds.

High-voltage PG&E transmission lines in The Geysers area, however, remained energized.

Cal Fire’s July investigative report was submitted to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office but has not been released to the public.

“While we are continuing to conduct our own investigation into the events that led to the Kincade Fire, PG&E does not have access to Cal Fire’s report, or any of the physical evidence that was collected as part of their investigation,” PG&E spokeswoman Lynsey Paulo said Tuesday in an email.

The transmission tower in question was inspected multiple times in 2019, with inspectors climbing the tower and reviewing aerial photographs taken by a drone, she said.

“All issues that were identified on the tower in question were resolved prior to the Kincade fire with the exception of one, which related to the painting of the tower,” she said.

PG&E remains “focused on reducing wildfire risk across our service area while also limiting the scope and duration of public safety power shut-offs,” Paulo said.

Plaintiffs claimed in the 42-page suit that “PG&E’s safety record is an abomination.” California’s largest utility “has a long history of safety lapses resulting in injury and death” to residents, according to the complaint filed by attorney Fiske and his colleagues at two San Diego law firms.

Citing a history of 19 wildfires and gas and electrical explosions dating back to 1981, the lawsuit said PG&E had “failed to perform the necessary inspections, maintenance, repair and/or replacement of its electrical equipment.”

The utility has “a well-documented history” of ignoring maintenance “in order to line its own pockets with excessive profits,” the suit said.

Paul Gullixson, the county’s spokesman, estimated losses at more than $100 million for structural, property and environmental damage and other costs.

County Supervisor James Gore, whose district bore the brunt of the Kincade blaze, said that amount ultimately will be negotiated by lawyers for both sides.

“We’re going to fight tooth and nail for the impacts on our community,” he said, but PG&E likely will be in no hurry so it could take years to reach a settlement.

The rampant wildfire did not burn into Santa Rosa, but the city sustained losses for emergency response, interruptions to municipal services, pavement wear from heavy firefighting equipment and loss of revenue, city spokeswoman Adriane Mertens said.

Mayor Tom Schwedhelm said there were costs related to the city’s wastewater pipeline to The Geysers, which was disabled for six weeks after the fire.

Healdsburg Councilman David Hagele, who served as the city’s mayor during the Kincade fire, said the city is seeking to recoup losses including money spent “reacting and responding to the fire.”

“Losing the fall tourist season was devastating to our businesses, most of which are small, family-owned businesses,” Hagele said.

Business owners and city officials worked to get the word out post-fire that “Healdsburg is still here and our businesses need you to come visit,” he said.

Attorney Fiske and his colleagues represented Sonoma County and Santa Rosa in claims against PG&E for the Northern California wildfires of 2017 and 2018.

The county received $149 million and the city $95 million, as part of a $1 billion PG&E settlement with more than a dozen Northern California public entities.

