Sonoma County, Santa Rosa get millions in state funds to address homeless encampments

Sonoma County and Santa Rosa will each receive millions of dollars to help serve unhoused people from homeless encampments, state officials announced Wednesday.

Sonoma County will receive $4.6 million to use to “serve 130 people from an encampment along a multi-use trail,” Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced in a news release.

The news release did not specifically name the trail in question.

However, the Joe Rodota Trail, an 8-1/2 mile paved path connecting downtown Santa Rosa and Sebastopol — used by pedestrians and runners, dog walkers and bicyclists — has long been one of the biggest flashpoints in Sonoma County’s homelessness crisis.

In March, the trail was cleared of more than 100 homeless campers for the second time this year; upward of 60 people moved from there into a first-of-its-kind emergency tent shelter operated by the county on its government campus in Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa received $3.9 million from the state to “serve 225 people from a large encampment,” the news release said.

It did not specify the encampment. Applicants for funding could propose addressing more than one encampment, according to the state’s application for the grant awards.

The awards come from the state’s Encampment Resolution Fund, launched in 2021, that has so far steered about $300 million to California cities and counties struggling to address homelessness. Roughly $200 million of those awards were announced Wednesday.

The funds are to “only be used for proposals that connect people experiencing homelessness in encampments to interim shelter with clear pathways to permanent housing or place people directly into permanent housing,” according to the state’s application for the grant awards.

Officials with both the county and the city said they were still clarifying details about the funding.

“It’s good news,” said Chris Coursey, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “I don’t know yet what kind of restrictions there are on it or what the possibilities may be for spending it. We’re investigating that.”

He added: “We need those kinds of resources, because the shelter that’s out at the county (administration center) right now, it’s working well, but it’s a temporary shelter. We need resources to have something that goes beyond the county site shelter as it is right now.”

Marin County received $2.7 million in funds. The city of Napa was awarded $15 million. San Francisco was awarded $6.5 million. The city of San Rafael received $250,000.

This is a developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay