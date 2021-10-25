Sonoma County storm updates: More school districts announce flood-related closures

A powerful storm unleashed fierce winds and a torrent of rain across the North Bay on Sunday, toppling trees, forcing evacuations and flooding roads across Sonoma County.

Here is the latest:

6:53 p.m.

The city of Santa Rosa ended the evacuation orders in the area of Neotomas Avenue and Tachevah Drive, Brookhaven Drive, Eastmoor Drive, Washoe Court, and Siminole Court in the Bennett Valley neighborhood, according to an alert issued Sunday evening by the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Homes that have been damaged by floodwater are scheduled to be tagged by city inspectors to determine their habitability, the agency said.

Residents in and around the previously evacuated areas and all other residents residing near streams, creeks, and low-lying areas were urged to continue to exercise caution until the current storm passes and the water levels recede.

6:44 p.m.

The Sonoma County Office of Education clarified Sunday evening that the K-6 campuses in the Bennett Valley Union School District will be closed on Monday due to flooding. Preschools will be open.

Also, two other school districts will also be closed on Monday due to flooding, the county agency announced. They are the Guerneville School District and Montgomery Elementary School District in Cazadero, just north of Monte Rio.

6:12 p.m.

The Sonoma County Office of Education has announced that the Bennett Valley Union School District will be closed on Monday due to flooding.

5:39 p.m.

Firefighters rescued three men, one woman and a dog from their homeless encampment on an island in the middle of the Russian River around 11 a.m.

A rise of flooding waters on the island in Cloverdale made it difficult for them to get out.

“They didn’t expect the waters to rise as quickly as they did,” Rick Blackmon battalion chief of Cloverdale Fire Protection District said.

5:21 p.m.

The National Weather Service in San Francisco extended the flood warning for urban area and small stream in central Sonoma County until 6 p.m.

Locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol, Cotati, Eldridge, south Santa Rosa, Forestville and Graton, a National Weather Service alert said.

“Additional rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are possible in the warned area,” the alert said.

5:04 p.m.

Swimmers from North Bay Fire’s Swift Water Rescue team — specialists in making rescues in flood and whitewater rapid conditions — were working to rescue seven people who had been trapped by rising water south of Sonoma, near the end of Millerick Road, according to RedCom, Sonoma County’s emergency dispatch agency. A dip in the road allowed for a particularly deep flood zone that rescuers had struggled to bring the stranded people across.

Rescuers brought in a flat-bottomed boat, which swimmers from the Swift Water Rescue Team were towing across the deepest parts of the floodwater.

4:30 p.m.

A motorist who drove around officials closing Slusser Road south of Windsor had to abandon her vehicle after getting stuck in water that reached nearly up to the sedan’s rearview mirrors, according to California Highway Patrol. The driver was able to exit the vehicle unharmed and escape from the flood water, CHP spokesperson Officer David deRutte said, but the car will stay put until the flood waters recede.

Power outages continued around the county in the late afternoon.

At Country Wine & Liquor on Highway 116 in Sebastopol, Surinder Singh was making only cash sales and wearing a flashlight strapped to his chest. The store lost power around 8 a.m. Sunday during a period of the storm that was “very bad and windy,” he said, and has not seen it return since. Singh estimated he’d lost around 75% of his business for the day.

4:03 p.m.

Sonoma County published a list of more than 20 road closures caused by the storm as of Sunday afternoon. Downed trees, flooding and one sinkhole, on Wright Drive in Guerneville, were responsible for the closures.

3:11 p.m.

Police in Sebastopol issued a Nixle alert warning of a “considerable amount of standing water” in the area of Petaluma Avenue just south of Abbott Avenue due to the “extreme” amount of rain that has hit the area over the past several hours. Authorities are warning that travel in this area should be avoided unless absolutely necessary due to the hazardous conditions.

3:07 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Glass fire burn scar area, according to a Nixle alert from the Santa Rosa Fire Department. The warning, which was upgraded from a flash flood watch, was due to current rainfall rates and the potential for debris flows in the burn scar area. The fire department advises residents to go to srcity.org/RainReady and click on “2020 Glass Fire Burn Scar Area” to access a risk map.