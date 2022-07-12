Sonoma County Superior Court hires new court executive officer

A veteran court administrator from Solano County has been hired as Sonoma County’s new superior court manager, according to court officials.

Robert “Bob” Oliver, who has about 15 years of experience working in superior court administrations across the state, will begin Aug. 15 in Sonoma County.

He will fill the vacancy created by the still-unexplained May departure of former Court Executive Officer Arlene Junior.

“Bob comes to us with a tremendous amount of experience in the court system,” Sonoma County Superior Court Presiding Judge Shelly Averill said in an email last week to court agency heads. “He is looking forward to joining us and we have every confidence he will be a fabulous leader.”

Oliver, who lives in Petaluma, was unavailable Tuesday for comment as he is on a trip out of state, according to Averill.

An email sent to his Solano County Superior Court address returned an automatic response saying he is out of the office until Monday.

As court executive officer, Oliver will be tasked with overseeing the administration of the nonjudicial operations of the court, including personnel, budget, calendar, jury system, public relations and other operations.

He also will manage a support staff of 192 employees, an annual budget of approximately $33 million and four separate courthouses: the Hall of Justice, Civil and Family Law Courthouse, Empire Annex, and Juvenile Justice Center.

Robert Oliver (Courtesy Sonoma County Superior Court)

Oliver got his start in court administration at the Napa County Superior Court as a court administrative analyst in 2007, according to Averill. He also worked at the Contra Costa Superior Court before joining the Solano County Superior Court as assistant court executive officer in 2016, where he has worked since.

He holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of San Francisco, as well as a certificate in court management from the National Center for State Courts’ Institute for Court Management, where he is also a certified instructor.

His hiring comes several months after the previous executive officer, Junior, abruptly left the job.

Numerous sources had told The Press Democrat that Junior, who was hired in 2017, had been placed on administrative leave at the end of April, though Averill did not answer questions or explain Junior’s status.

Averill, who as presiding judge has hiring and firing authority over the executive officer position, also declined to release most correspondence related to Junior’s employment and departure.

The court began searching in early May for a new executive officer to replace Junior.

Kim Turner, Mendocino County Superior Court executive officer, also assisted with the recruitment and interview process. Oliver was selected out of three final candidates, Averill said.

His starting salary range begins at $212,000, according to the job listing.

“We are extremely excited to have Mr. Oliver lead the court as we continue to focus on rebuilding after the pandemic. He is a very positive, team oriented leader and we believe he is just the person to lead us forward,” Averill said.

Public Defender Brian Morris said that during the vacancy in management, Averill and other judges worked together with the justice partners, or agencies operating in the courthouse and within the legal system, to ensure business as usual.

“We look forward to continuing that collaboration with the incoming Court CEO,” Morris said in an email.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch, another justice partner, hoped Oliver would continue the leadership she said Junior provided before him.

“The prior CEO embraced the collaborative nature of the work we do to keep the wheels turning, while understanding the role each of the departments play in that effort. After natural disasters, a pandemic and a case management system implemented with operational deficiencies, the court nonetheless is poised for the future in a new courthouse and with new judges and other justice partners due to that dedication,” Ravitch said in an email.

“I hope the new CEO respects the work that has been done, and can provide the leadership going forward that will continue to serve this community,” she added.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.