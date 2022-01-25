Sonoma County supervisors approve tax delay for cannabis cultivators

Sonoma County cannabis growers will have another three months to pony up their cultivation taxes under a reprieve granted Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors.

The board voted unanimously, without discussion, to delay the due date for first quarter taxes from Jan. 31 to April 30. Total taxes due for both quarters would be due without penalties or interest, on April 30 unless the board approves another extension.

The temporary measure comes as local growers and industry advocates have been engaged in a monthslong push for tax relief, with a recent tax hike at the state level adding to the urgency of their campaign.

The state taxes growers by the ounce. State and local jurisdictions also charge excise tax at point-of-sale of up to 15%.

In addition, Sonoma County taxes local growers at different rates on a per-square-foot basis for outdoor, indoor and mixed light crops. Cities can also add their own taxes.

During the board’s Jan. 4 meeting on the issue, multiple Sonoma County marijuana farmers and industry advocates said growers were unable to keep up with the high costs and so were either selling out to corporate operators or dropping into the black market.

About 170 licensed cannabis cultivators, five dispensaries and five manufacturers pay taxes to the county, according to Auditor-Controller-Treasurer-Tax Collector Erick Roeser.

The median annual tax revenue collected by the county in recent years from cannabis operators is $2.5 million, according to a staff report. That total does not include revenue brought in from code violation penalties.

The board has the option to extend the tax delay beyond April 30 and is due to discuss potential long-term relief options on March 15.

