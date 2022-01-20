Sonoma County supervisors, county health leaders face calls for adjustment to ban on large gatherings

Sonoma County supervisors and Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer, heard renewed calls Wednesday from parents and school superintendents to amend the latest public health order and exempt school extracurricular activities, particularly sports, from the 50-person indoor gathering limit.

The feedback came a week after the order banning large gatherings went into effect and as the Board of Supervisors hosted hospital leaders, Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington and county public health officials, including Mase, to discuss the new 30-day restrictions, the supporting data and implications for the affected parts of the community.

Herrington, the county’s top school official, supported Mase’s order and stressed the need to keep schools open and prioritize academics.

But Jeremy Decker, superintendent of Windsor Unified School District, and Chris Vanden Heuvel, superintendent for the Healdsburg Unified School District contended that exemptions for sports — allowing for more spectators at indoor games like basketball — are thought to be essential for students’ mental health.

The meeting came at a period in the pandemic where exhaustion over a nearly two-year global crisis has converged with an unprecedented number of new cases in the community. On Tuesday, public health officials said an average of more than 1,250 people a day are now testing positive for the virus in Sonoma County, leading to an active caseload approaching 20,000.

The criticism and questions arrayed against Mase’s latest health order clashed with calls from other speakers for county public health officials to stay the course.

Rocio Rodriguez, a member of a community group that advises county officials on pandemic-related equity issues, said she supports the public health order and any effort to curb COVID-19, which has exacerbated longstanding inequalities in the county.

“We’re talking about basketball games, but there are families that have lost, prematurely, family members because of COVID, and I just want to reiterate that we’re in a pandemic,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a pandemic that’s causing these deaths and causing staffing shortages and causing these changes to what is normal life.”

During the meeting, health officials said the health order was justified because the county was in the midst of a crippling surge in COVID-19 cases that is straining local hospitals and health care providers. Hospitals are not only seeing an increasing number of COVID-19 patients, but widespread community transmission has caused severe staff shortages among local health care workers.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said the number of patients with COVID-19 in local hospitals has reached 105, surpassing the 104 peak number of cases during last year’s winter surge.

During the meeting, officials from the three major hospital systems in Sonoma County explained that one of the biggest problems local hospitals face is the inability to discharge COVID-19 patients who no longer require acute care. Frank Beirne, the interim chief executive officer for Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, said the pandemic is causing a “gridlock” that is making it difficult to admit new patients.

Beirne said on Tuesday the hospital was forced to reject most requests from hospitals in the region seeking to transfer a patient to a higher level of care. “We had to – because of bed availability, omicron induced – decline 17 of those 19 requests,” he said. “That means an emergency departments in our service area and across Northern California could not get access to the critical care that they need.”

Beirne said Memorial had 35 patients that day who no longer required acute care and who could have left the hospital if they were able to transfer them to a local homeless shelter, a psychiatric emergency facility, a skilled nursing facility or an alternate care site for those who still need to isolate. Local homeless shelters and senior care homes are currently being hampered by infections and staffing shortages.

The board did not make any decisions and is expected to take up the discussion during its next regular meeting on Tuesday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

