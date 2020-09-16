Sonoma County supervisors ease rules amid Walbridge fire cleanup and recovery

Sonoma County supervisors on Tuesday authorized a set of measures meant to speed wildfire recovery and help those with damaged or destroyed property, relaxing some residency restrictions, waiving certain fees and streamlining county permitting processes.

The set of moves, now all too familiar in the wake of the 2017 firestorm and Kincade fire last year, also banned new vacation rentals in the 55,000-acre burn zone of the Walbridge fire, a move aimed at preserving available housing for local residents.

The Walbridge fire north of Guerneville and west of Healdsburg and the 2,300-acre Meyers on the Sonoma Coast, together destroyed 298 structures, including 158 homes, according to the county.

“Each disaster we’ve experienced has placed additional pressure on our local housing stock,” said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins. “We have to ensure that we do everything we can to keep roofs over people’s heads ... including creative solutions like allowing the use of RVs and bed and breakfasts for housing.”

The new ordinance matches similar rules adopted in the wake of the Kincade fire. Supervisor David Rabbitt said the intention is to respond compassionately in the wake of the disaster, and be flexible with residents who have just had their lives upended. The rules will be in place through Dec. 31, 2022.

The wider LNU Lightning Complex, including fires centered in Napa and Sonoma counties, has burned across 363,000 acres, destroyed nearly 1,500 structures and killed five people.

The Walbridge fire remained at 96% containment Tuesday, and most residents allowed back into the burn zone at the start of this month have been able to return home to assess damage since the start of September.

Cleanup will start with state-funded household hazardous waste work, which has begun, according to the county. The next step, debris removal, can commence after property owners get approval from county environmental health officials.

For residents in the Walbridge burn scar, and those outside of the strictly regulated coastal zone on the Meyers fire, the eased rules:

Allow use of RVs and campers as temporary emergency housing on residential property

Open up seasonal farmworker housing, guest houses, pool houses and other residential accessory structures to be used as year-round temporary housing

Prohibit establishment of new vacation rentals within the burn area, a move mirroring county policy in the wake of the 2017 wildfires and the Kincade fire

The prohibition on new short-term rentals has in the past drawn the ire of some property owners, as well as real estate groups, but supervisors say it’s important the rules prioritize recovery for residents.

Supervisors also agreed to waive permitting fees for granny units and streamlined design-review processes for reconstruction of fire-damaged structures in some areas.

“That’s what people need when they’re trying to recover,” Supervisor Shirlee Zane said. “They don’t need more rules and boundaries.”

Most of the measures won’t apply to the Meyers fire burn area, which sits largely within the coastal zone, with its own strict land-use requirements, overseen by state Coastal Commission. The Meyers fire accounted for five destroyed structures and three homes.

“If you’re one of the five, it’s a horrible loss,” Permit Sonoma Director Tennis Wick said, adding that he’s confident his staff can work with the Coastal Commission to help residents and “emphasize that the most important thing is to get people back on their property as soon as possible.”

