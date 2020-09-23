Sonoma County tribe gives $15M for UCLA scholarships

Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, owners of the Graton Casino & Resort on tribal lands in Rohnert Park, has donated $15 million to the UCLA School of Law “to advance the study and practice of Native American law.”

The tribe said it was its largest single charitable donation.

Greg Sarris is chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, owners of the Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park. (courtesy photo)

“Tribal law is a cornerstone of Native Americans’ quest for equality and inclusion within the U.S. justice system,” Greg Sarris, tribal chairman, stated in the announcement Wednesday. “UCLA’s commitment to educating and preparing the next generation of tribal legal advocates is personally known to me, as an alumnus and former UCLA professor. We hope this gift will begin the drive for equality for our people in our native land. It’s particularly fitting that our announcement coincides with this Friday’s California Native American Day, which celebrates and honors the historic and cultural contributions by California Native Americans.”

The Graton Scholars Endowment at UCLA School of Law’s Native Nations Law and Policy Center will support five full-tuition scholarships for each of the law school’s three classes — 15 scholarships altogether.

“For decades, Native American students and those seeking a way of serving Native Nations have come to UCLA to gain an unparalleled education in Indian law and American Indian studies, launching them into influential careers in the field,” stated Carole Goldberg, the Jonathan D. Varat Distinguished Professor of Law Emerita and founding director of the joint degree program in law and American Indian studies. “This exceptionally generous gift will enable the most talented and committed students to join them as powerful tribal advocates.”

Founded in 1949, the university’s law school wrote the first legal casebook in federal Indian law, and the school developed the first joint degree program in law and American Indian studies. UCLA Law’s Tribal Legal Development Clinic provides free legal services to tribes in the areas of constitution drafting and revision, tribal code development, establishment and operation of tribal court systems, and negotiation of cooperative agreements with local cities, counties and states to coordinate initiatives and services.