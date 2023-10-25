Sonoma County votes to restrict rent increases at mobile home parks in unincorporated areas

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to bring rent control for mobile home parks in the unincorporated county into line with neighboring jurisdictions.

In the past year, cities across Sonoma County have moved to restrict rent increases on the spaces mobile home owners pay for to quell widespread concerns over displacement, especially for vulnerable low-income, elderly or immigrant residents.

Moving mobile homes is a difficult, expensive and often prohibitive endeavor, rendering mobile home owners “essentially captive renters” as board Chair Chris Coursey said Tuesday.

“It is often said that mobile homes are the last naturally existing affordable housing within Sonoma County,” a coalition of housing advocates, tenant unions and mobile home owner associations wrote in an Oct. 23 letter to the Board of Supervisors. “With back-to-back years of the highest rent increases in decades, the damage to seniors and working families living within the margins may be lasting.”

As is the case throughout Sonoma County, mobile home space rents are often tied to a percentage of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the measure of prices for goods and services. The county moved to limit rent hikes to 70% of the CPI or 4% of the rent, whichever is less. Those numbers are in line with Santa Rosa and Petaluma’s new ordinances. Windsor and Sebastopol restrict rents to 75% of the CPI or 4% and 3% maximum increases respectively.

It’s the first time the county has updated its 1992 mobile home ordinance in 25 years. The move has significant impact given the unincorporated county’s 67 mobile home parks, which account for almost 40% of Sonoma County’s parks, according to a staff analysis.

In cities where tighter rent control has recently passed, some owners have pushed back by converting park designations from senior to all-ages. Others have threatened to shutter parks all together or filed lawsuits.

As a protective measure, Petaluma’s city council approved an “overlay district” in October, codifying the “seniors only” designation at its 55-and-older parks.

Residents at two Petaluma mobile home parks have recently received notice of 100%-plus rent increases, triggering a process in which an arbitrator will determine whether park owners are receiving their right to a fair return.

Public meetings over changes to the local laws have been long and emotional, driven by grassroots organizing by mobile home park residents that put the stakes front and center for officials.

Tuesday’s hearing was more succinct and subdued, likely in part due to the fact that the Board of Supervisors has temporarily suspended virtual public comment after a series of meetings were interrupted by online hate speech.

Still, several mobile home owners testified to the need for the ordinance update and strong oversight of mobile home parks.

One woman, who now has to rely on a single source of fixed income since her husband died last year, described the “deep effect” the law will have on her life. She noted that her park had recently been taken over by a large property management company that issued illegal rent increases that she had to fight to get retracted.

In August, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors put a moratorium on rent hikes for mobile home spaces while staff looked into a longer term update to the rent control law.

“Park management has been extremely incompetent but only in ways that increase their profits,” the woman said.

A national trend in the acquisition of mobile home parks by private equity and property investment firms seeking to maximize profits, even at the expense of low-income residents, has been a key concern, driving conversations around the need to further regulate mobile home parks.

“A sobering reality is mobile home parks are marketed as attractive acquisitions for real estate investors,” said Ray Tovar, a community development associate with the county, during the staff presentation.

Park owners and their advocates argued, however, that the increased costs of maintaining aging infrastructure as well as rising expenses, such as skyrocketing insurance costs, are already limiting their returns. The proposed changes, they said, could make parks unsustainable and risk the unintended consequence of further loss of limited affordable housing stock in the county if they’re forced to close.

“We are not some faceless corporation,” a relative of an owner of two Sonoma County mobile home parks said, citing the family’s lifelong ties to the area. “No business can survive” under legislation that “doesn’t deal with the reality of inflation.”

Beyond the rent caps, park owners spoke in favor of allowing in-place transfer fees, a rent increase by a certain amount when a mobile home on-site is sold. Against strong opposition by some park residents, Santa Rosa instituted a 10% allowable increase for in-place transfers, which owners called a crucial source of revenue. Petaluma and Rohnert Park don’t allow such a fee. Sebastopol allows up to 10%, and Windsor allows for up to 15%.

Sonoma County staff recommended a 10% allowable increase, but supervisors ultimately went with 5% with Supervisor David Rabbitt expressing reservations based on potential long-term effects on mobile home park sustainability.

“The difficulty is that oftentimes where we’re making policy, one thing we realize is everybody lives in the margins,” said Supervisor James Gore, citing the difficulty of staying afloat for residents or maintaining profitability for park owners. Given the county’s housing crunch, “it’s not the perfect solution, but I think we have a responsibility to regulate … We have to honor the situation that we find ourselves in.”

The updated ordinance will also require all written notices to residents be provided in both English and Spanish. It will be up for a second reading on Nov. 7, and if approved, will go into effect on Dec. 7. Supervisors additionally directed staff to research options for a registry of mobile home spaces, since, without it, data collection and community engagement has been difficult.

Update: this story has been updated to reflect the in-place transfer fee for Sebastopol.

“In Your Corner” is a column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.