Sonoma County’s Hernandez Realty recognized in Diversity in Business Awards

Provide a brief overview of the business/company, as well as its core activities. Real Estate Brokerage

My dad (Herman J. Hernandez) started the business with my mom in 1952 in San Francisco in the Mission District. My dad was one of the first Spanish-speaking insurance and real estate brokers, and they did immigration and taxes. When we opened our office in 1971, which I did with my dad, it was a different clientele because the Latino community here was just beginning.

One of the biggest things is that we always strive to support the employees, always made sure that everyone was welcome, everybody felt comfortable, and that they all felt like we’re all family. Not only did it start within my family within my office, but it also kind of went on into my community service. I always tried my best for those that were following me to take any position that they needed to take to make them feel prepared and supported, and that their voice and contribution was extremely important. Everything I’ve gone through that’s been challenging, at the other end of me leading it I always made sure I did not want my employees to feel the way that I’d felt in the past.

Share examples of employee resource groups, mentorship programs, or training opportunities that promote diversity, equity, and belonging. Between inviting employees to Los Cien, I also try to bring some of the employees to cultural events. When I was the Rotary President I kicked off the Cinco De Mayo Festival. When I say that, I had four employees who had gotten involved in Rotary over the years. They got into the planning of the fiestas that we were doing, so getting some of the employees or agents involved and there were fantastic fundraisers for the Rotary Club, and net profit turned into net investments in our communities in other ways.

Describe the positive impact the business/company’s initiatives have had on its employees, customers, and the broader community. They begin to understand that we do need change from the creation of awareness.

How does the business/company engage with external organizations or communities to promote diversity, equity, and belonging? Making sure that all guests, clients and others, understand that mi casa es su casa. Treating all as family! You need to be sincere and know that all have full access, not limited.