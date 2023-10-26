Sonoma County’s Summit State Bank recognized for Diversity in Business Awards

Provide a brief overview of the business/company, as well as its core activities. Summit State Bank is a community bank located in Sonoma County specializing in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout the communities we serve.

Describe the business/company’s initiatives or programs focused on diversity, equity, and belonging. The Summit State Bank Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program and Committee was formed to provide strategic guidance and direction to promote awareness to better serve our employees and the Bank. Working in collaboration with the executive team, the DEI Committee will support the bank’s organizational goals, programs and committees and ensure that diversity, equity and inclusion is the lens through which decisions are made.

Describe the positive impact the business/company’s initiatives have had on its employees, customers, and the broader community. The DEI committee uses the Bank’s intranet to educate employees through slide presentations on various DEI topics to include Native American Heritage Month, Black History Month, and Women’s History Month, to mention a few. Additionally, the Bank hired Sejal Thakker, TEDx Speaker, Legal Employment Specialist and Chief Civility at TrainXtra to conduct a companywide training on Building and Fostering Civility at Work. The training aimed to: Define civility and why it’s important, Discuss the behavior spectrum: from those of concern to legal behaviors. Begin the conversation regarding unconscious bias and microaggressions and share a tool for interrupting and stopping unwelcome behaviors.

How does the business/company engage with external organizations or communities to promote diversity, equity, and belonging? The Bank is an active member of Los Cien which promotes dialogue regarding important community topics while building partnerships and deeper understanding among our diverse community members.

What steps has the business/company taken to address any challenges or areas for improvement? We know that this is an ongoing process and we look to the DEI Committee for direction and leadership. Lessons learned thus far include: Reminder of how important it is to work with a diverse group of people. The value others' views and ideas. Awareness of how the most unintentional actions can have such a big impact. To really think before you say or do something that may seem harmless to me but could hurt someone else. Hearing the stories of microaggression that others have experienced in the workplace. Reminder to address issues when they arise. Paying more attention to yourself and others. It takes a village to create a positive work culture. Everyone has shared responsibility!