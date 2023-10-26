Sonoma County’s Tekberry recognized in Diversity in Business Awards

Provide a brief overview of the business/company, as well as its core activities. Tekberry Inc. is a leading contract staffing company specializing in the placement of skilled personnel across various disciplines. The company caters to diverse industries, including manufacturing, engineering, marketing, and support roles. Tekberry's core activities involve connecting top talent with businesses through different staffing models, such as contract staffing (Staff Aug/SOW), temp-to-hire, direct-hire, payroll services, temporary staffing, and managed workforce solutions (Vendor-On-Premises)..

Share examples of employee resource groups, mentorship programs, or training opportunities that promote diversity, equity, and belonging. The company has established employee resource groups for women, LGBTQ+, veterans, and parents and caregivers. These provide a platform for employees with shared interests or backgrounds to connect, support one another, and advocate for inclusivity. Additionally, Tekberry offers mentorship programs where we guide and support employees in their career development, helping to bridge gaps and promote diversity in all positions.

Describe the positive impact the business/company’s initiatives have had on its employees, customers, and the broader community. Through the establishment of employee resource groups, we promote an inclusive workplace where employees from underrepresented groups can thrive. These groups provide support, networking opportunities, and career development resources tailored to specific demographics. Furthermore, our commitment to community engagement and social responsibility demonstrates its dedication to creating a more inclusive staffing ecosystem and making a positive impact beyond its immediate operations. For example, we recently donated computers to the Boys and Girls club of Santa Rosa to contribute to the betterment of youth in our local neighborhoods.

What steps has the business/company taken to address any challenges or areas for improvement? Tekberry Inc. regularly gathers feedback from employees through surveys and one-on-one discussions, conducting internal assessments to identify areas of growth, and implementing targeted training programs to enhance skills and knowledge. Additionally, Tekberry maintains an open and transparent communication channel, encouraging employees to share their ideas and suggestions for improvement. We also conduct regular reviews of our policies and practices to ensure they align with best practices and promote fairness and inclusivity.