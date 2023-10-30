Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds board announces search for new CEO

The operators of Petaluma’s Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds and Event Center have announced they are looking for a new chief executive officer, with current CEO Tawny Tesconi planning to stick around until a successor is found.

The announcement, posted online late last week, means the nine-member state-appointed Fair Board heading up the 4th District Agricultural Association – which has operated Petaluma’s fairgrounds for 50 years under a long-term lease with the city – is seeking its new CEO at a pivotal time.

Late last year, the Petaluma City Council opted not to renew the 4th DAA’s lease, meaning the longstanding arrangement of the Fair Board running most day-to-day operations at the 55-acre site, as it has since 1973, comes to a close at the end of this year.

Following that decision and throughout 2023, talks between the city and Fair Board have been contentious during the transition process as the city takes over management of the fairgrounds.

Tesconi, who came out of retirement to lead the 4th DAA in 2022, said her last day as acting CEO will depend on the new hire's schedule, though by a "generous" estimate she thinks it will happen by the end of March 2024. She also plans to mentor the new CEO, she said.

Even after that, Tesconi will "forever help out this fair," she told the Argus-Courier.

“The CEO’s responsibility is heavily weighted towards organizing the fair,” plus facility management, rentals and leading community involvement, she said. Typically she manages between three to five full-time staff year round, but that balloons to about 100 people during the fair months, she said.

In coming years, however, the 4th DAA’s role will be more narrowly focused on the fair, as the city intends to take over other operations but keep the Fair Board as lead organizer of the fair.

“It’s like throwing a party for 70,000 friends. It’s a lot of work,” Tesconi said of the city’s largest yearly event.

Since preparations for next year’s fair have already begun, Tesconi’s successor will need to “hit the ground running to do the heavy lifting of promoting and producing the fair. There’s a new reality with rental of facilities and I will continue to help with other parts and pieces,” she said.

Though she cannot disclose potential candidates, she’s confident members from either the local community or the California fair circuit will consider the position.

Compensation for the full-time position is $97,620 to $119,520 per year and the application will remain open until Nov. 15, according to the position description.

“I’m already retired and ready to go back to continue helping the fair as more of a ... consultant, advisor or mentor, and helping the new CEO learn the ropes, at least the ropes of the Petaluma fair,” Tesconi said.

The current CEO has the experience to do so: She came out of retirement to take on the role in October of last year, but previously ran the Sonoma-Marin Fair from 1999 to 2007.

While the CEO can choose which major events and attractions are featured at the fair, the internationally known Ugly Dog contest will “absolutely” continue, Tesconi said.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.