Sonoma Media announces staff promotions to bolster Press Democrat local coverage

Sonoma Media Investments is promoting three journalists into new roles as the company aims to build its flagship Press Democrat and sibling news organizations into reader-first publications that produce more content around the clock.

Executive Editor Chris Fusco has tapped veteran journalist John D’Anna for the biggest of those roles: managing editor of The Press Democrat. D’Anna will oversee newsroom operations on a day-to-day basis. He previously served as senior news director of investigations for the PD.

“John has been a rock for our news organization as we aim to both hold power to account through our investigative and government reporting, while still surprising and delighting readers with fun, shorter stories,” Fusco said, adding that he’s pleased with D’Anna’s thorough understanding of readers’ habits.

D’ Anna already had a storied career in journalism when he joined the PD in July 2021 after working as a senior reporter, content strategist and editor for The Arizona Republic.

Among D’Anna’s signature stories was his recounting of the miracle of the “Hatbox Baby,” found right before Christmas 1931. He followed the case for 30 years, with his coverage being featured on NBC’s “Unsolved Mysteries” television program in 1989. He ended up writing a 10-part series on the Hatbox Baby for the Republic in 2018.

“I love to tell stories,” D’Anna said, “but at the end of the day, it’s all about the impact we can have on our readers’ lives.”

Helping enable that, D’Anna said, is Sonoma Media Investments’ “stable, local ownership that’s connected to the community,” and the reporters who are part of that community.

“We have skilled veterans and passionate early-career journalists. That mix is powerful,” he said. “I feel there’s nothing we can’t do.”

A key part of Fusco’s newsroom strategy is to make wine and food content more accessible to readers both digitally and in print. To that end, he’s appointed Sofia Englund, Sonoma Magazine’s digital editor, to a new role as director of digital strategy for wine, dining and food. The magazine is among seven SMI publications.

“Sofia’s writing, editing and organizational skills have led to Sonoma Magazine being named among the top five magazines in the country for online presentation, so she knows all about delivering the content that readers want when they want it,” he said.

Englund said she looks forward to collaborating with many people across SMI. In her new role, she’ll help coordinate coverage across the PD, sonomamag.com and other SMI publications.

“I feel there are so many stories I could tell online. We have a lot of ideas and feel there is a lot of potential to continue to enhance our coverage,” she said.

That potential is illustrated in the award-winning magazine growing from 20,000 page views per month to 2.5 million per month under Englund’s watch. “It shows people are interested in this area. People come here from all over the world,” she said.

The third promotion aims to bolster community coverage for Press Democrat readers by bringing the publisher of the Sonoma County Gazette into the PD newsroom.

Amie Windsor will assume the role of community journalism team leader on May 13. She will serve as a player-coach, mining community and school board meeting agendas for stories, some of which she’ll write and others of which she’ll assign and edit.

“Amie’s new role reflects our commitment to the kind of hyperlocal, community-focused journalism that a lot of news companies have shed amid industry challenges,” he said.

Owen Ruderman, who previously worked on the digital desk at the PD, will serve as interim editor for the Gazette.