Sonoma Raceway staff to step up Confederate flag ban after 2 flags found during event

Sonoma Raceway officials say staff will step up enforcement of the race track’s ban on Confederate flags after two flags were discovered inside the venue this past weekend.

Raceway officials met Monday to discuss steps the organization should take to ensure its employees are properly trained in order to prevent patrons from bringing in the banned items.

The meeting took place a day after a picture of one of the flags, as it was flown above a recreational vehicle on the track’s grounds, was circulated on social media.

The photo drew the disdain of North Bay advocacy groups who questioned the raceway’s commitment to enforcing its four-year-old ban on the flag, which has been used by hate groups as a symbol of white supremacy.

In a statement issued by the raceway, officials said staff swept the campgrounds on Sunday for banned items and removed one flag. A second flag wasn’t initially removed because the campsite was unoccupied at the time.

After the campers returned, staff “immediately” asked them to remove the flag and the campers cooperated, according to the statement.

Sonoma Raceway spokesperson Brandy Falconer said the organization is “always looking to improve in fan relations” but did not elaborate on what was discussed during the meeting or what additional training would be done to prevent future incidents.

Sunday was the final day of the National Hot Rod Association Sonoma Nationals, which began on Friday and drew thousands of fans to the track at Sears Point.

Indivisible Petaluma, a local progressive group of community activists and organizers posted the photo on its social media accounts on Sunday. The group told The Press Democrat it obtained the photo from an anonymous community member who spotted the flag while driving past the raceway.

Kirstyne Lange, president of the NAACP Santa Rosa-Sonoma County chapter, said raceway officials “must take intentional and authentic steps to ensure visitors are not allowed to display symbols of hate.”

Sonoma Raceway banned Confederate flags and any signs or banners that contain the flag in 2018. Track staff, according to the facility’s published protocols, will remove flags that aren’t in compliance and eject fans if they refuse to take them down.

“While having a policy and believing in that policy are the important first steps, the crucial work is to monitor and act on the adherence to it by all our guests, for all of our guests,” Sonoma Raceway said in its statement. “Our procedures to manage incidents like this are a top priority and will be further refined to prevent future incidents.”

Staff Writer Mya Constantino contributed to this story. You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.