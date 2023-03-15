Sonoma ranks as top US ‘trending destination’ in Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice 2023 awards

The city of Sonoma was ranked as one of the top “trending destinations” to visit in the United States this year by Tripadvisor as part of the travel website’s annual Travelers’ Choice awards.

Travelers' Choice lists “honor travelers' favorite destinations worldwide" and are based on the quality and quantity of reviews submitted by users over a 12-month period, according to Casey Brogan, a Tripadvisor representative.

Ranked fourth on the website’s U.S. “trending destinations” list behind Juneau, Alaska, Page, Arizona, and Salem, Massachusetts, Sonoma saw high growth in the number of positive reviews and ratings on Tripadvisor from travelers from outside the United States over the past year, Brogan wrote in an email.

For the 2023 awards, Tripadvisor compiled reviews pertaining to categories like accommodations, restaurants, and things to do, posted between Nov. 1, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022. The website also took into account page views and online bookings for each location.

Sonoma’s high ranking as a trending destination is in part due to the many activities travelers love in Sonoma, such as wine tastings and tours including the Sonoma Valley Wine Trolley and the town’s walking food, wine and history tour, according to Brogan. On it’s site, Tripadvisor lists more than 240 things to do in town.

.

The Central California town of Paso Robles was the only other spot in the state to make the 15-city “trending destinations” list.

.