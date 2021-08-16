Sonoma State University move-in day begins for 2,000 students

“Gracie! I’ve missed you!” one student shouted across campus Sunday.

“It feels good to be back,” another said as she held a decorative house plant and her pillow.

At Sonoma State University on Sunday, 2,000 first-year, transfer and returning students began moving into dormitories — a process that was expected to end at 5 p.m. on Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, around 200 students and anxious parents lined up in front of SSU to check in, receive vaccination shots or tests before moving into their assigned dorms.

“Some parents are saying goodbye to their kids for the first time. It’s an emotional day,” said Ryan-Jasen Henne, SSU’s dean of students. “We get to be a part of these student’s stories. It’s a monumental day for them.”

Henne said SSU normally holds one move-in day but split the process into two days to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. Students were assigned various move-in time slots to ensure proper social distancing for families, as well as individuals.

Each student had a limit of two family members or guests who could help move their belongings.

A majority of the students, including transfer students, who arrived Sunday have been fully vaccinated, Tracey Eaton, interim director at the Student Health Center, said.

Fox Home Health administered Pfizer vaccines and tests to students who needed them before they checked in Sunday. By the afternoon, 15 students had received vaccines and 50 others were tested, officials said.

For some SSU students, moving into dorm rooms means making up for lost time.

“It’s about time we go out and be normal college students,” said Gracie Alloway, 20, a junior majoring in business. “I’m honestly moving into the dorms to get that college experience that I didn’t get as a freshman. We’re making up for all this time we’ve spent at home.”

Other students are hoping for a return to some form of normalcy, while still others remain anxious about the potential for another shutdown as COVID numbers start to increase again due to the deviant strains.

“I made all my classes in-person so that I feel motivated again,” said Madison Hernandez, 20, a junior majoring in Chicano Studies. ”I didn’t do well last year. It’s hard working from home. I’m so excited to be back.“

Classes at SSU officially begin on Wednesday.

