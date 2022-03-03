Sonoma Water to host drought town hall

The Sonoma County water agency is hosting a virtual town hall on the drought next week.

The March 10 event will focus on the continued drought conditions in the Russian River watershed as well as water supply management efforts and conservation measures.

Speakers will include representatives from Sonoma Water, the California Department of Water Resources, the National Marine Fisheries Service, Santa Rosa Water, the Sonoma County Farm Bureau and the State Water Resources Control Board.

Coastal Sonoma County and virtually all of Mendocino County are in “extreme” drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The rest of Sonoma County is in “severe drought.”

To join the 6 p.m. town hall, go to bit.ly/35mgM8p. The passcode is 864640.