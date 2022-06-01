Sonoma Water to host virtual town hall on drought impacts

Sonoma Water will provide an update on current drought conditions and local conservation measures during a virtual town hall on Thursday, according to county officials.

The 4 p.m. event is the first in a series of scheduled monthly public forums about the drought, which was declared a local emergency in April 2021.

Speakers will include District 2 Supervisor David Rabbitt, Santa Rosa Water Director Jennifer Burke and Christopher Watt, senior engineering geologist on the North Coast Regional Water Board.

To attend on Zoom, register in advance at bit.ly/3x0Bh43.

It will also be streamed on the County of Sonoma Facebook page. Live translation in Spanish will be provided on the County of Sonoma YouTube channel.

Questions may be submitted in advance to publicaffairs@sonoma-county.org.

The first four months of 2022 have been the driest in Sonoma County in 128 years, with rainfall 19.81 inches below normal levels.