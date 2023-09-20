Spare the Air alert in effect through Thursday due to wildfire smoke

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District Wednesday issued a Spare the Air alert through Thursday due to deteriorating air quality caused by smoke from wildfires in Northern California and Oregon.

Spare the Air alerts are issued when ozone or particulate matter pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels, the district said.

A #SparetheAir Alert is in effect through 9/21. Smoke from wildfires in California and Oregon is impacting air quality in portions of the Bay Area. Wood burning is banned. If you smell smoke, avoid exposure by staying indoors if heat allows. See more at https://t.co/wbkYMs82gs. pic.twitter.com/LXcGbwHqcn — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) September 20, 2023

The district had previously issued an air quality advisory through Wednesday due to the smoke. It issued the alert “due to the deterioration of air quality conditions,” according to a Wednesday news release.

During the alert, it is illegal to burn wood, fire logs, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices.

Officials urge people who smell smoke to avoid exposure by staying indoors.

Check air quality where you live here:

