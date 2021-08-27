Spare the Air alert issued through Saturday for Bay Area due to smoke from Northern California wildfires

AirNow has verified, up-to-the-minute data and forecasts on air quality. Download the app or go to AirNow.gov .

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert that will last into Saturday because of smoke from several wildfires across Northern California.

The air quality has reached the unhealthy range throughout the Bay Area, fueled by smoke from fires including the state’s largest, the 750,672-acre Dixie fire burning in Butte, Plumas, Lassen and Tehama counties, and the Caldor fire advancing on South Lake Tahoe.

“It’s just a combination of fires, so it’s not one per se. It’s all of them,” said Ralph Borrmann, an air district spokesman.

Spare the Air Alerts are issued whenever ozone or particulate matter pollution is expected to reach unhealthy levels.

A smoky stench filled the Sonoma County air Friday, making blue sky above hazy to invisible from the ground. Borrmann said conditions will be re-evaluated Saturday to determine if another alert needs to be issued for Sunday.

The National Weather Service forecasted high temperatures would reach 92 degrees in the Santa Rosa area Saturday and warned of “widespread haze” and “areas of smoke.”

The official Air Quality Index readout Friday for particulate matter pollution in the Santa Rosa area hit 114 — unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Multiple events across the North Bay were canceled because of the air quality. They included the season-opening football game between Casa Grande and Piner high schools.

Also canceled was a multi-school cross country meet hosted by Rancho Cotate High School Friday afternoon.

Similar conditions are forecast across the Bay Area on Saturday with signs of some improvement on Sunday.

Residents should avoid exposure whenever a smoky stench is present, and the best course of action is to stay indoors with windows and doors closed until conditions improve.

If indoor temperatures are too hot, people should go somewhere with cooler conditions with filtered air. Air conditioning units and car vent systems also should be on the re-circulating setting to prevent outside air from coming in.

Spare the Air alerts prohibit the burning of wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel indoors and outdoors. This includes the use of fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices.

For more information, visit www.sparetheair.org.