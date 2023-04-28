Split Santa Rosa commission punts making more drastic vacation rental rule changes to City Council

A proposed citywide ban on nonhosted vacation rentals failed to get buy-in from the Santa Rosa Planning Commission on Thursday as commissioners largely passed decisions on more stringent regulations to the City Council.

The commission, in a closely watched six-hour meeting, voted 4-2 to recommend the City Council adopt a slew of changes to the city’s existing short-term rental ordinance.

The changes are meant to ease enforcement while also further limiting the impact of vacation rentals on residential areas.

The new rules would limit operators to owning one hosted and one nonhosted rental, the term for a property where the owner doesn’t live on site.

That would mean operators that have more than one nonhosted rental would lose their right to operate those properties once the current permit expires. The city estimates there are about two dozen operators affected.

Other proposed changes recommended by the commission include limiting what type of housing can be converted into rentals and adding policies related to outdoor lighting, trash and recycling, water conservation and other fire safety rules.

Fines for certain violations were also increased.

Vice Chair Julian Peterson, who had earlier in the meeting proposed a blanket ban on nonhosted rentals, and Commissioner Terry Sanders, who supported fewer restrictions, voted against the recommendation. Commissioner Jeffrey Holton was absent.

Commissioners, in opposing Peterson’s amendment, said they didn’t believe it was their purview to recommend a stringent measure like a ban and that there hadn’t been any direction from council to do so.

“Until we hear from the council that they want to do away with nonhosted short term rentals, it would be hard for me to make that (recommendation),” Chair Karen Weeks said.

Peterson argued it was within the commission’s rights to do so and they had done so before as they’ve considered long-term planning blueprints.

The City Council, originally expected to consider the updates in June, likely will now discuss the changes in July.

Council member Victoria Fleming, whose northeast District 4 has one of the highest concentrations of rentals in the city, has supported stricter regulations and said she believes nonhosted rentals are an inappropriate land use in residential neighborhoods.

But there hasn’t been clear consensus during prior council discussions for a ban.

This is a developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.