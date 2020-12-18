SRJC’s Jeff Kunde Hall is a Top Real Estate Project Award winner

The Jeff Kunde Hall on Santa Rosa Junior College’s main campus is a 25,000 square foot facility built at a cost of $18.8 million providing temporary housing for classrooms and labs, while also serving as the permanent home for the math department’s faculty offices.

Kunde Hall’s two linear buildings at 525 Elliott Avenue are organized around a landscaped central courtyard that functions as a social hub for students and faculty.

Each classroom has storefront glazing facing the courtyard, creating a strong indoor/outdoor connection. A grand staircase touches down in the plaza at the east end of the site and serves as a welcoming sculptured feature, while providing access between the offices and classrooms on the upper level and the future STEM campus core across the street.

The roof forms of the two buildings were positioned to provide superior daylight and solar orientation, and also to conceal mechanical equipment and mitigate shadowing impacts to neighboring single-family residential buildings.

The design features abundant daylight, high-performance mechanical systems, and flexibility for spaces to be easily reconfigured in future phases.

Using modular construction, the design-build team was able to successfully deliver the building within a very ambitious schedule, while featuring a cementitious board on the exterior skin to meet the high standards for design and quality expected on this heritage campus.

Architects at TLCD created the buildings design and Wright Contracting was the general contractor. Civil engineering was provided by Brelje & Race.

Other contractors included Meehlis Modular (modular buildings and structures) Quadriga Landscape Architecture and Planning, Peterson Mechanical, O’Mahony & Myer (electrical engineering) and Charles M. Salter (acoustics).