Starbucks to require face coverings at stores nationwide

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 10, 2020, 3:43PM
Starbucks will soon require customers to wear face coverings inside its U.S. stores, according to a statement published Thursday on the company’s website.

The change takes effect on Wednesday, July 15.

Customers without masks may use drive-thru, curbside pickup or delivery services if they are in a region without a government mandate to wear face coverings.

“The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Starbucks’ statement read.

Sonoma County currently requires residents to cover their noses and mouths while inside buildings and outside if they can’t keep 6 feet from others.

