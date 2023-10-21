State attorney general files legal brief supporting Koi Nation in suit against Clearlake

The California Attorney General’s Office has weighed in on the side of the Koi Nation of Northern California in a lawsuit against the city of Clearlake, saying officials failed to adequately consult with the tribe to ensure preservation of ancestral cultural sites during development of a new four-story hotel.

The project in the south part of the Lake County town is to include a 0.2-mile extension of 18th Avenue west of Highway 53 to serve the hotel and an accompanying one-story meeting hall, along with utilities, sidewalks and 109 parking spaces on land the tribe says contains cultural sites.

The city council approved a declaration last year stating that anticipated environmental impacts were not substantial enough to require full environmental analysis.

It states, in part, that review of historical records and archaeological surveys on the vacant, city-owned land — some of it already extensively disturbed by heavy equipment and other activity — did not turn up protected cultural sites.

In acknowledging “the remote possibility” for artifacts, including human remains, to surface during construction, it said developers could stop activity within 100 feet, further investigate, consult appropriate agencies and determine what mitigation measures are needed.

MNDAirportHotel.pdf

But the Koi Nation says that’s not enough, given amended provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act under Assembly Bill 52 in 2014 that require “meaningful consultation” with tribes to ascertain what cultural resources might be at risk.

Attorney General Rob Bonta agreed.

In an 18-page amicus brief filed Tuesday in Lake County Superior Court, the state argues the city’s inattention to tribal concerns and guidance violates the California Environmental Quality Act, failing to satisfy the requirement to analyze tribal cultural resources “as a distinct, separate category … subject to the same rigors and burdens of proof as analyses of other resource categories.”

AG Amicus Order - combined.pdf

The intent of the change, the brief says, was to factor in “the spiritual, cultural, and intrinsic value of tribal cultural resources to the tribes who maintain connections with those resources” — values that “are not captured through western archaeological and historical surveys,” and thus require consultation.

State code defines tribal cultural resources as sites, features, places, cultural landscapes, sacred places and objects.

The city did hold an initial March 2022 meeting at which Koi leaders offered evidence of important sites at risk of disturbance, as well as confidential maps of cultural resources and proposed mitigation measures, according to legal documents. (Tribes generally keep information about important ancestral sites confidential to avoid vandalism and theft.)

But then, communications stopped, and the tribe never heard back, despite repeated efforts to contact the city and continue discussions, the brief states.

“The record reflects that the City did only cursory consultation, did not meaningfully consider the Tribe’s input, and did not invest ‘reasonable effort’ to seek mutual resolution,” the state’s brief says.

“The Clearlake area is home to Native American tribes who have lived there since time immemorial,” Bonta said in a news release Friday. "The preservation of tribal cultural resources is of great importance.”

“We stand with the Koi Nation in seeking justice and accountability. The California Legislature passed AB 52 to ensure that government agencies’ consultation with tribes regarding their tribal cultural resources would be meaningful — that simply didn’t happen here.”

Clearlake City Hall is closed on Fridays, and city officials could not be reached for comment.

Koi Nation Vice Chairman Dino Beltran said in the news release the tribe is “grateful for the action and leadership of Attorney General Rob Bonta and his hardworking team."

"We hope this will be helpful for all California Native American Tribes in their protection of Tribal Cultural Resources moving forward,“ he continued. ”It is important to recognize traditional cultural knowledge as evidence.“

The tribe’s March 2023 suit over what’s called the Airport Hotel and 18th Avenue Extension Project is similar to one filed by the Koi Nation in July over proposed development of a 26-acre recreational and public works complex the city said is much needed for its citizens.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, last year secured $2 million for the Burns Valley project.

The Koi Nation is a federally recognized tribe of the Southeastern Pomo people that claims historic roots around Sonoma and Lake counties going back 17,000 years.

It is currently involved in a dispute with public officials and residents over its proposed development of a large casino and resort project on more than 68 acres on Shiloh Road in unincorporated Windsor.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.