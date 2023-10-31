State certifies Sonoma County’s housing blueprint

State housing officials have signed off on a blueprint that will guide where and how Sonoma County will facilitate the creation of thousands of new housing units over the next eight years.

The Oct. 26 approval by the California Department of Housing and Community Development means the county is now eligible for grants and other state funds earmarked for affordable housing.

It also means developers will no longer be able to bypass local zoning and other regulations to usher in projects after the county missed a Jan. 31 state deadline to submit a plan.

The Board of Supervisors on Aug. 22 approved the plan, known as a housing element, amid threats of incoming development applications exempt from local planning regulations, and submitted it to the state for final certification.

The county received 11 preliminary applications for housing developments under the so-called builder’s remedy rules, said Katrina Braehmer, supervising planner with Permit Sonoma, the county’s planning agency.

Few revisions were made to the state-certified plan, which housing officials said substantially complied with state requirements and addressed earlier concerns with a draft plan submitted in December 2022.

“This certification is a critical milestone that makes clear that housing is a priority in Sonoma County,” Supervisor Chris Coursey, the board chair, said in a statement.

The county must add 3,824 new units in unincorporated areas of Sonoma County by 2031. That’s more than seven times the mandated 515 units in the area during the previous eight-year cycle.

Local jurisdictions across the state are assigned a certain number of housing units to be built within the cycle to alleviate chronic housing shortages, and cities and counties are required by state law to submit a housing plan showing how they will meet those goals.

The plans have become a focal point for state leaders as they seek to hold local jurisdictions more accountable for housing production.

Look through Sonoma County’s long-range housing blueprint

The county has prioritized nine areas, including Sonoma Valley, the outskirts of Santa Rosa and Windsor, and the lower Russian River stretching from Guerneville to Forestville, where it could accommodate the additional housing.

With approval of the county’s housing element, the state has now certified plans submitted by all nine cities in the region and the county.

Braehmer said certification shows the county is in compliance with state housing law and has demonstrated its ability to meet regional housing goals. The approval puts the county “in a better position to leverage state funding resources to meet its housing goals,” she said.

Following the county’s approval of the plan in August, state officials provided feedback seeking clarity on some of the actions the county will take to meet its housing goals.

The county made technical revisions to the document, including updates to programs outlined in the action plan, such as efforts to encourage and facilitate farmworker housing.

The changes clarified the geographic areas where programs would be targeted and provided additional details on how the county will implement some of the programs, Braehmer said.

The revised plan approved by the state did not include changes to the sites inventory outlining where housing production will be prioritized, Braehmer said.

Of the 3,824 new units the county is required to add:

1,024 must be reserved for very low income housing designated for people earning up to 50% of the area median income.

584 must be low income for those earning between 50% and 80% of the median income.

627 must be set aside for moderate income housing for those earning 80% to 120% of the median income.

1,589 must be for above moderate income for those earning 120% or more of the area median income.

The area median income in Sonoma County for a four-person household in 2023 is $128,100, according to state figures.

The county anticipates meeting its share of the housing allotment through a variety of ways. There are 1,346 units already permitted or in construction that will be applied to the quota and the county expects to see 816 accessory dwelling units built during the eight-year cycle.

The county also identified a number of parcels that could accommodate development to meet the remaining goals but more than 30 of those sites required rezoning.

The Board of Supervisors endorsed rezoning 34 of the sites with its approval of the plan in August, Braehmer said.

The Planning Commission on Oct. 19 recommended rezoning an additional six parcels and staff expects supervisors to consider that recommendation by the end of the year, she said.

Any properties or programs that require rezoning to meet the housing production goals must be completed by Jan. 31, 2024, because the county was late to adopt the plan. The housing element will be out of compliance if the county fails to do so by the deadline.

Beyond outlining where housing construction will be prioritized, the housing element also includes dozens of programs aimed at streamlining housing production and protecting existing housing for low-income residents and renters.

Some residents criticized the plan’s inclusion of more rural communities over concerns that more housing would put a strain on limited infrastructure, including sewer, and the lack of access to resources, such as public transportation.

But county planning officials said while city-centered growth makes sense more low- and moderate-income housing is needed in those areas.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.