State issues curtailments in the Russian River watershed

State water regulators have curtailed 331 water rights in the Russian River watershed effective Friday, ending a weekslong reprieve brought on by late-season rainfall that prevented restrictions from being imposed earlier.

The order, long-expected, means several hundred ranchers, grape growers and other landowners will not be permitted to exercise their rights to draw water from the river and certain tributaries, because of insufficient supplies.

The list of curtailed water rights also includes those held by entities like the Pepperwood Foundation, the Lytton Rancheria of California and the Sonoma County Water Agency, though, like many others, the water agency holds multiple water rights in the watershed.

This round of curtailments won’t likely be the last, as drought conditions intensify this summer and flow reductions through the Potter Valley power plant into Lake Mendocino are announced.

Diminished transfers of Eel River water through the disabled hydroelectric project into the East Fork Russian River and ultimately into the Ukiah-area reservoir would directly affect downstream users and could spur new curtailments.

Erik Ekdahl, deputy director for the Division of Water Rights, told the State Water Resources Control Board in June to expected “a pretty significant” drop in reservoir inflows once federal energy regulators decide how low to allow diversions to go.

Even at the current, relatively high flows through Potter Valley, Lake Mendocino holds just 58% of its target storage level for this time of year, with a full season of hot weather ahead and many months to go before any substantial rain can realistically be anticipated.

Last year, about 1,800 water rights were curtailed beginning in August, as Lake Mendocino shrank to a near record low of 12,081 acre feet. The lake dropped to 12,864 acre feet before rain arrived last fall. On Thursday, it was at 50,627. (An acre foot is a unit of measure equal to 325,851 gallons, or about the amount of water needed to flood most of a football field one foot deep.)

Lake Mendocino storage during recent drought years compared to 2012-2021 average. (Sonoma Water)

Water is being released from the reservoir at a level just high enough to meet federal requirements for protected salmon and steelhead trout and other basic human health and safety, environmental and recreational needs.

In areas of the watershed where there are no “natural flows” from rain and runoff remaining, those with diversion rights have been told there is too little water for them to take. All but two of the curtailments so far are in the upper watershed, above the confluence of Dry Creek, which delivers water from Lake Sonoma.

A groundbreaking voluntary sharing agreement developed by regional stakeholders and approved by the State Water Resources Control Board last month also is in effect. It has attracted 135 water right holders, including the city of Ukiah and the Russian River Flood Control and Water Conservation Improvement District, which have water to share.

The arrangement means some of those who are curtailed may still have access to water made available by non-curtailed diverters who take less than they’re allowed.

“It’s an on/off switch if you’re not involved,” said Alexander Valley grape grower Dennis Murphy, of Murphy Ranch.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

