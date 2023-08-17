Steele Lane apartment complex challenged by Schulz Museum moves forward

The developer of a proposed apartment complex on West Steele Lane that faced pushback from the Charles M. Schulz Museum and two other high-profile neighboring civic institutions has cleared a hearing before the City Council and is gearing up to submit construction plans to the city.

The team behind the 1650 W. Steele Lane project anticipates seeking a construction permit in the fall and beginning site work in spring 2024, architect Ingrid Anderson said.

The project will add 36 one- to three-bedroom units on a long-vacant 1-acre property across the street from the Schulz Museum, Snoopy’s Home Ice arena and the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, which together opposed the project, mostly over parking concerns.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.734226&lat=38.459636&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

But Anderson said the project exemplifies the type of infill construction the city seeks to prioritize near existing transit lines, grocery stores, employment corridors and other amenities and the design will complement the existing character of the neighborhood.

“Our project will bring new, very high-quality housing to this area,” she said. “I think it will elevate the neighborhood and point a way to the future for multifamily development in the northwest.”

The project moves forward after a monthslong appeal over concerns that lack of parking and increased traffic would impact the three allied institutions and the neighborhood.

An appeal lodged in February by the museums and ice rink, organized under the entity Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates — and backed by one of Santa Rosa’s most famed and respected families — landed the project in front of the City Council last week.

Council members, however, denied the appeal on a 6-0 vote during an Aug. 8 hearing, upholding a prior staff approval of the project.

Council member Jeff Okrepkie, whose northwest District 6 straddles West Steele Lane, abstained from voting over a possible financial conflict of interest.

“The developer is really happy with the outcome. It couldn’t have been better than to get unanimous approval,” Anderson said.

The project, which was approved in January through a streamlined administrative process at City Hall, qualified for a density bonus that allowed the developer to double the units on site from 18 to 36 and additional concessions to reduce required parking from 52 to 36 spaces.

The appellants argued reduced on-site parking could force resident parking to spill onto the surrounding neighborhood streets, where there is already limited street parking, and into their parking lots. They asked that the developer provide 16 additional spaces.

But city planning staffers said the project met land-use requirements and recent state law bars cities from denying a project over lack of parking when it’s in proximity to public transportation.

The project also caught the attention of state housing officials, who warned that rejecting the project could violate provisions in state housing laws, which could lead to a complaint being forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office and result in fines or jeopardize state funding.

Santa Rosa-based attorney Erin Carlstrom, who represented the appellants, said her clients were let down by the council’s decision but they looked forward to welcoming the new residents.

“Obviously my clients are disappointed in the outcome but understand the position the council felt it was in given the direction from staff and pressure from the state,” she said.

During the hearing, Carlstrom, who served on the City Council from 2012 to 2016, said the approved plans failed to recognize the challenges that already exist in the neighborhood and said the project as designed will deepen the problem.

She asked the council to send the project back to the developer and require them to work with her clients and neighbors to address the problem.

“The neighborhood is asking you to say no. My clients, who represent international icons, are asking you for more concessions,” she told the council.

The Schulz museum and neighboring Snoopy’s Home Ice are both linked to late “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz and his family, who are influential in Sonoma County civic and philanthropic circles. Schulz’s widow, Jean Schulz, is an original investor in Sonoma Media Investments, owner of The Press Democrat.

Carlstrom argued the state law city staff and the developer relied on to deny the appeal shouldn’t apply in this case because the project was approved before the city updated its building codes.

Though the city didn’t update its code until May, city staff said the law went into effect Jan. 1. That law, Assembly Bill 2097, prohibits cities from imposing minimum parking requirements on development projects within a quarter-mile of a rail stop or other major public transportation and limits cities’ ability to deny a project based on lack of parking.