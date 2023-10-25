Subway suing Bay Area franchisee fined $1 million over workplace abuses for back rent

The real estate arm of the Subway sandwich chain is suing the Sonoma County franchise owner who is being penalized nearly $1 million for cheating teenage employees out of their wages.

In three separate civil complaints, all filed in Sonoma County Superior Court in late September or early October, the company is suing embattled franchisee John Meza for more than $100,000 in back rent.

The suits are the latest claims against Meza, the subject of a Press Democrat investigation into his failure to pay teenage employees their wages and tips.

The real estate suits allege Meza owes back rent at sandwich shops in the St. Francis Shopping Center off Calistoga Road in Santa Rosa (where he owes close to $34,000, according to court filings) and at two locations in Petaluma — the Petaluma Gateway Shopping Center off Lakeville Highway ($48,000) and the Plaza North off North McDowell Boulevard (just under $35,000).

Among the many nuances of the franchisor-franchisee relationship, it is Subway, formally known as Doctors Associates Inc., that rents space from property owners. The individual franchisees are obligated to reimburse the corporation for that capital outlay.

Meza, who recently signed a consent judgment in a sweeping labor complaint by the U.S. Department of Labor, is accused of failing to pay rent for months, perhaps years, at the three locations.

All told, he and his wife, Jessica, owned 14 Subway restaurants in the Bay Area, including one in Santa Rosa, one in Windsor, one in Cotati, three in Petaluma, three in Napa and one each in Vallejo, San Pablo, Concord, Clayton and Antioch. The Press Democrat did not locate any similar complaints filed by Subway over rents in Napa, Solano or Contra Costa counties.

On Sept. 29, the Department of Labor announced a settlement with John and Jessica Meza, their businesses Crave Brands LLC and MZS Enterprises LLC, and business manager Hamza “Mike” Ayesh, the result of a monthslong prosecution by the federal department.

In the consent judgment, the result of a monthslong prosecution by the federal department, the Mezas agreed to pay employees a total of $475,000 in wages, overtime and tips, and another $475,000 in damages. The couple also must sell or close down their Subway shops by Nov. 27. Any proceeds the Mezas receive from a business sale under the order must be forwarded to the Department of Labor.

The department’s actions followed a series of Press Democrat stories that revealed a long trail of abuses at the Mezas’ Subway franchises.

Federal investigators confirmed much of the reporting, finding that the Mezas directed children as young as 14 and 15 to use dangerous equipment and assigned minors to work hours not permitted by law; failed to pay employees their wages regularly, including by issuing them hundreds of bad checks; and illegally kept tips left by customers.

The settlement, reached in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, was widely seen as a victory for labor, and especially for the workers — many of them teenagers of modest means — who had fought for redress.

But Subway Real Estate’s civil suits make it clear that the Mezas have other creditors beyond the employees they allegedly cheated. And they asserted in the federal judgment that they, along with Ayesh, collectively were unable to produce more than $12,000 in cash as of Sept. 25.

The Mezas’ attorney in the federal case, Arkady Itkin, told The Press Democrat in a Sept. 29 email that “any payments will be subject to my client’s ability to pay, which is quite modest for the foreseeable future.”

Itkin said Wednesday that he is not representing John Meza in Subway Real Estate’s complaints.

John Meza, Jessica Meza and Mike Ayesh did not respond to emails. Neither did Anthony Parascandola, the Los Angeles-based lawyer who is representing Subway Real Estate for the firm Bowman & Brooke. Representatives at the U.S. Labor Department’s San Francisco office declined to provide comment.

One experienced Bay Area labor attorney noted how difficult it can be to recoup money owed by an employer.

“A company can easily file for bankruptcy,” said Robert Ottinger, principal of Ottinger Employment Lawyers. “That’s not great for employees. I’ve had it happen many times. In that case, we just go after the individual. Individuals often don’t want to file for bankruptcy, or can’t.”

Ottinger said the bilked employees would have a better chance of recovering back wages if they hired a private lawyer, who would have a financial stake in the outcome of any court decisions.

One potential pitfall, he added, is a business owner parking their money in investments and purchases. For example, he once represented a client in a wage case against the owners of an Indian restaurant.

“They said, ‘It’s broke.’ And it was,” Ottinger recalled. “But the two owners are multimillionaires. They ran from us, hid from us. People do all kinds of tricks to hide money. You have to do asset searches. It does take a lot of effort.”

One idea Ottinger shot down: If Meza’s former employees have trouble getting their money from him, don’t expect anyone to be able to turn to the parent corporation for compensation. In the end, the franchise structure will likely protect Subway.

“The franchisor is not an employer,” Ottinger said. “If a franchisor is dictating wage policies, you can do that. But usually they just offer signage and branding and things like that.”

