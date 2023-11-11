Suspected burglars use van as battering ram to enter three Petaluma businesses
At least two people are wanted in a string of Petaluma burglaries early Friday morning, where police say the suspects used a Ford Econoline van as a battering ram on shipping and receiving doors and made off with construction equipment.
Petaluma Police officials said the first call from a security alarm company came at 4:50 a.m. for a business on Holm Road. When officers arrived at the scene they noticed the shipping and receiving door was damaged.
“The investigation revealed that at least two suspects drove a white Ford Econoline van into the shipping and receiving door which allowed the suspects access to the building,” officials said in a press statement.
Police said a business representative confirmed that power tools were taken from the business.
The second burglary was reported to police minutes later at 5:17 a.m. Officers arrived at a business on Lindberg Lane and discovered that its shipping and receiving door also had significant damage. A representative of that business told police power tools and contractor equipment had been stolen, officials said.
Video surveillance showed the same Ford Econoline van being driven into the roll-up garage door, police said. The video also showed what appeared to be the same suspects entering the store and leaving in the van.
At 5:36 a.m., police received a third call from a security alarm company. This time the business was on Lakeville Highway, where officers found the front doors had been forced open.
Once again, video surveillance showed the same Ford Econoline van and the same suspects entering the business. Police said a storage cabinet inside the business had been forced open and the suspects allegedly made off with power tools and a large quantity of contractor clothing.
Police said all three incidents are being actively investigated. No other details were available Saturday morning.
You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.