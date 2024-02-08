Tens of thousands in Sonoma, Napa counties still without power from ‘largest single storm event’ in PG&E history

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 18,800 customers — or over 40,000 people — still were without power:

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. officials Wednesday called last weekend’s bomb cyclone “the largest single storm event” in the company’s 120-year history.

That was said as tens of thousands of people remained without power three days after the storm whipped across the North Bay with devastating winds and heavy rain.

Some outages could last into the weekend.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, just over 18,800 PG&E customers ― or about 43,000 people ― in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties were still experiencing a power failure.

In Sonoma County, just under 12,000 customers remained in the dark — or, in some cases, forced to use a generator to provide some light and heat. The majority are in west county, in spots like Occidental, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Valley Ford and The Sea Ranch.

County infrastructure crews are still working to reopen seven county roads, including three that closed either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning due to fallen trees, Johannes Hoevertsz, Sonoma County’s director of public infrastructure, said late Wednesday afternoon.

More than 2,000 strands of power lines, 357 “cross arms” at the top of power poles and 247 transformers in PG&E’s service area in Northern and Central California were damaged by Sunday’s “bomb cyclone.”

About 730 power poles “broke or toppled,” PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland said.

“We're hoping a lot of the outages are cleared up by Friday night,” she said, “but some could extend into the early part of the weekend.”

⁦@PGE4Me⁩ crews are out in force restoring power to customers impacted by Sunday’s storm. Here’s North Coast VP Dave Canny with an update from PG&E’s yard in San Rafael - pic.twitter.com/M6l4vwKgCP — Megan McFarland (@PGE_NorthCoast) February 7, 2024

Some residents have been without power for about four days, including 53-year Bodega resident Hilary Atherton.

Atherton said Wednesday she has been frustrated with PG&E’s lack of communication. The company, she said, continues to give an estimated time of restoration of 10 p.m. each night, and then update it to be 10 p.m. the next night.

“It's a really frustrating situation,” said Atherton, who opted to stay at a hotel for the time being. “I can't go home. It's uninhabitable. And I'm not getting communication from PG&E more than, oh, another 24 hours, another 24 hours.”

Ariel Coddington, owner of the Bodega Country Store, said a PG&E update said power would be back on about 10 p.m. Wednesday. But that seemed unlikely, she said.

“I haven’t seen a PG&E car in town,” she said at about 2:30 p.m., adding that the downed tree that struck lines on Salmon Creek Road also hadn’t yet been cleared.

On Tuesday, Patricia Irish Amez, 90, and her family were told they were getting their power back about 10 p.m. that night — and they hadn’t seen a PG&E vehicle all day.

The next day, after The Press Democrat visited their home, crews were working to replace the power pole that snapped and cut off power to her residence on Burgundy Way, according to Amez’s daughter.

Atherton said she is used to losing power and getting reliable updates from the power utility. But this time has been different. The correspondence has been less than satisfactory, she said, especially considering recently increased bills for service.

But McFarland reminded customers that the times for restoration are just estimates.

“A lot of times, we'll send out our troublemen and they'll assess the situation and kind of see what repairs need to be made. We can provide the first preliminary estimate of time of frustration based on that,” she said.

“But as we get into the repairs, the timing, the (estimated time of restoration) can change. And that's why we give updates to customers.”

More than 5,000 PG&E crew members are working to address issues in the northern and central California coverage area, McFarland said. The workers are meant to prioritize the power failures that affect the most people first.

During this storm, power restoration has taken longer because primary and backup lines were taken out. More crews will arrive in Sonoma County, one of the more affected areas, after they complete repairs in other regions.

To provide some support to the community, PG&E has also opened six resource centers, including two in Sonoma County and one in Napa County, and delivered more than 3,400 grab-and-go bags, including a small battery, water bottles and snacks, to seven counties.

“We just want our customers to know we understand how frustrating it is to go without power, especially for multiple days,” McFarland said. “We really are doing everything we can.”

The lack of power could prove more challenging Wednesday night into Thursday morning, when temperatures are forecast to dip into the mid- to low-30s. Santa Rosa could get down to 33 degrees.

Areas just north of Santa Rosa, including Healdsburg and Windsor, have a 45% chance of experiencing freezing temperatures, National Weather Service meteorologist Dalton Behringer said.

The weather service issued a frost advisory for 10 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday in the North Bay’s interior valleys.

Individuals who are homeless could feel even chillier due to the excess water on roads and in the ground, Behringer said.

Daily lows will continue to drop into the mid-30s Thursday and Friday, but storms are set to clear up this weekend.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.