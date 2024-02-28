‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ film to shoot entirely in California, including Marin County

Hold on to your jet packs, California. The next entry in the “Star Wars” film franchise is shooting entirely in the Golden State, including in the North Bay.

California’s Film Commission announced in a news release Monday that Lucasfilm’s upcoming feature film “The Mandalorian & Grogu” will be produced entirely in the state, one of 15 movie productions coming to fruition thanks to California’s Film and TV Tax Credit Program.

Based on the popular Disney+ series and directed by “The Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian & Grogu” is set to be the first film in the franchise’s 46-year history to be shot entirely in the state and the biggest blockbuster in the history of the commission’s tax credit program, bringing approximately $166 million to the state’s economy through wages and expenditures, the release said.

Colleen Bell, the head of the California Film Commission, told Audacy news KNX-AM/FM radio program L.A.’s Afternoon News this week that production would be taking place in Marin County, San Francisco, Alameda, Joshua Tree and San Diego.

“Back in the 1980s, ‘Return of the Jedi’ used some exterior shots of California landscape, but that was about it. So it's all taking place here in California and just this project alone will be hiring 500 crew members, 54 in cast and we've got 3,500 background,” Bell said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will get $21.8 million in tax credits.

“The Mandalorian & Grogu,” which is due to begin filming later this year and is currently expected to be released sometime in 2026, will continue the story of the titular lone bounty hunter and his alien baby companion that began in the three-season series, Lucasfilm announced last month.

“From Earth to Arvala-7 to Mandalore, there is no place to film like California,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom in the release. “Our iconic entertainment industry has brought us classics across generations, and through this program we’re making sure the state continues producing, while generating billions of dollars for our communities, creating thousands of good-paying jobs, and training our future workforce.”

In the release, a spokesperson for Lucasfilm said the company is thrilled to be shooting the next “Star Wars” movie in California.

“Working with the California Film Commission, we are proud to be creating film jobs in California and excited to start production, utilizing the world class crew available here.”

Other notable productions planning to shoot in California in the next year include an untitled Disney live action film, an untitled 20th Century Studios film, and two Amazon MGM Studios projects, “The Accountant 2,” a sequel to the 2016 Ben Affleck-led action film, and a sci-fi film “Mercy,” starring Chris Pratt.

Ten independent films were also slated to begin production in California as part of the tax credit program.

Overall, the 15 selected productions are projected to generate over $400 million for the economy and create nearly 20,000 jobs, the release said.