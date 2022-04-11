The next leap in coronavirus vaccine development could be a nasal spray

As the omicron variant of the coronavirus moved lightning-fast around the world, it revealed an unsettling truth. The virus had gained a stunning ability to infect people, jumping from one person's nose to the next. Cases soared this winter, even among vaccinated people.

That is leading scientists to rethink their strategy about the best way to fight future variants, by aiming for a higher level of protection: blocking infections altogether. If they succeed, the next vaccine could be a nasal spray.

The original coronavirus shots proved remarkably versatile, protecting people from the worst outcomes of COVID-19. But as experts debate when, whether and who should receive additional boosters, a growing number of scientists are beginning to think additional shots could have marginal benefits for most healthy people. A switch in the vaccine delivery route from a shot to a sniff could muster a wall of immunity right where viruses find their foothold and block the spread of the virus, preventing even mild infections.

The immunology is complex, but the idea is simple. A puff of droplets up people's nostrils could provoke "mucosal" immunity - a virus-fighting force embedded in the tissue that lines the airways. The localized protection could stanch transmission and help stifle the next variant.

The omicron variant triggered a sudden, humbling shift in perspective on vaccines: The glass looked at least half-full for most of 2021, then suddenly looked half-empty. For more than a year, the original coronavirus vaccines kept people alive and out of the hospital and fended off most illness, even amid challenging variants. But the hyper-transmissible omicron variant rampaged even through highly vaccinated countries - and turned scientific satisfaction into discontent.

"I don't feel the research establishment should buy into [the idea] we've solved this, and we will give you boosters of the current vaccine," said Larry Corey, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. "They led us out of the wilderness, but that doesn't mean it has solved the problem. It's amazing what they've done - but there are some things that are undone."

A switch in strategy is still early in development - no one should expect a whiff of vaccine this fall. Some scientists debate whether the goal of blocking transmission and mild infections is too lofty, and even proponents acknowledge the regulatory path could be complicated. The primary goal of vaccination is to protect people from severe sickness, not to prevent every mild case.

But the idea is gaining traction. Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University School of Medicine, said that in early 2021, she thought of her nasal vaccine research as preparation for the next pandemic. Then, the omicron variant changed the equation.

"Having seen all these new variants that are so much more transmissible and rendering our vaccines useless for infection prevention - that's when we realized we may have the chance to contribute something during this pandemic," Iwasaki said.

President Biden's National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, unveiled in March, emphasizes the need to reboot vaccines to match variants within 100 days of their emergence and to develop a universal vaccine, one "that protects against COVID-19 and all its variants, as well as future emerging coronavirus threats."

A growing number of scientists think a vaccine that halts transmission may be just as urgent - and maybe more so.

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority - known as BARDA - are vetting an array of next-generation vaccine concepts, including those that trigger mucosal immunity and could halt transmission. The process is similar to the one used to prioritize candidates for billions of dollars of investment through the original Operation Warp Speed program. But there's a catch.

"We could Operation Warp Speed the next-generation mucosal vaccines, but we don't have funding to do it," said Karin Bok, director of Pandemic Preparedness and Emergency Response at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "We're doing everything we can to get ready . . . just to get ready in case we have resources available."

For more than a year, scientists have been playing catch-up, racing to test current and revised vaccines against a growing Greek alphabet of new variants. The game plan, inspired by the yearly battle against influenza, is to update the vaccines as the virus evolves.

Robert Seder, chief of the cellular immunology section at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is one of the experts on the front lines of this fight. He and colleagues test vaccines against variants in animals, and have compared variant-specific vaccines with the original Moderna shot. The experiments, which can move fast compared with human trials, give early clues on when it may be time to switch to a vaccine tailored to a variant.