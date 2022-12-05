The supply of COVID antivirals is increasing, but many patients aren’t using them

As California gears up for a winter of respiratory illnesses, health officials and providers often reference one encouraging factor — the greater availability of COVID-19 treatments and antivirals like Paxlovid. But many patients aren’t using them.

“We have a concerning low rate of outpatient COVID-19 treatments, especially for vulnerable populations,” Dr. Rohan Radhakrishna, chief equity officer at the California Department of Public Health, told doctors in an online event in November. “We want to remind the provider community that therapeutics are in ample supply and that most adults have qualifying conditions.”

Some county health officials agreed that more people should be taking advantage of these treatments. Patients may not be using them for a number of reasons, they said, including lack of awareness and confusion over who qualifies for a prescription. Add to that some people’s concerns over “Paxlovid rebound,” when people test positive again soon after having tested negative. There is also a need for easier and quicker access, experts say. Anecdotally, people have found some providers more strictly limit which patients get prescriptions.

The “misperception of drug scarcity” has resulted in some providers denying treatment to eligible people, the state’s public health department noted in a health notice sent to providers last week.

“I can share from personal experience from family members to my colleagues within the Department of Public Health who got COVID this summer — although they qualified for Paxlovid, it was really hard to get,” Radhakrishna said. People shouldn’t have to pull special strings to get these treatments, he said.

The department’s message comes as hospitalizations have more than doubled since Nov. 1, and the positivity rate is once again in the double digits — 10.8% as of the latest update on Thursday.

Paxlovid, the most commonly prescribed treatment, is an oral medication that can help reduce the severity and length of symptoms and decrease the chances of hospitalization. Pfizer, which makes the drug, reported in published clinical trials that it reduces the risk of severe COVID by 89%. Staying out of the emergency room is especially important when hospitals in parts of the state are being strained by other respiratory illnesses, health officials say. A second oral antiviral, Lagevrio, made by Merck, is also available with a prescription.

One year ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first antivirals for emergency use. The initial rollout was hindered by low supply and treatments were rationed during last winter’s omicron surge. Gradually, availability has increased and the federal government and states have worked to increase the number of places where patients can get treatment.

As of Nov. 27, providers had administered 72% of all Paxlovid units allocated to California and 21% of Lagevrio, according to federal data. Nationally, those numbers were 66% for Paxlovid and 31% for Lagevrio.

The California Department of Public Health said in an email response that it did not expect the supply of antivirals to be an issue in case of another uptick in infections this winter.

National analyses of antiviral prescriptions have shown that despite the growing availability of these medications, uptake is lower in poorer zip codes — a disparity that was also seen with vaccination and testing. One possible factor: There tends to be fewer facilities with treatments available in rural and high-poverty counties, according to a national Kaiser Family Foundation analysis from this summer.

Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County’s public health officer, said one of the easiest ways to increase the use of antivirals is to promote them at the time of testing.

“At the time that you swab someone, we should say ‘I’m going to swab you. If it comes back positive, I want you to call this phone number and they can set you up with oral medications.’ That really should be the new model for COVID care for the outpatient setting,” Vohra said.

But that’s not the case in most places. And as more people test at home, the onus is on patients to learn on their own what’s available.

“A large part of it is just plain ignorance that they (treatments) are even out there,” Vohra said. “I think a lot of us are kind of anchored in the early days of the pandemic. However, now that these therapies have come along, we really need to change the mental model.”