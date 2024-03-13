They were part of the Bay Area exodus during the pandemic. Now, they’ve decided to return

In the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he and his wife were locked down at home in the East Bay, Ricardo Diaz would call his brother in Texas and get a snapshot of life there.

Lockdowns? They’d lasted just a few weeks. Vaccine passports? Not in Texas. And masks? What masks?

“In Texas, it was like nothing was happening,” the 35-year-old said.

He had to admit — it sounded appealing.

The automotive parts specialist and his wife, Victoria, had already been considering a move from the Bay Area. During the lockdown, the couple lived with Victoria’s grandmother in San Leandro, saving up to rent a one-bedroom. For the same amount as a deposit and the first few months’ rent here, they could afford the down payment on a home in Texas.

So in June 2021, with a baby on the way, the pair bought a home for $145,000, sight-unseen, in Gilmer, population 4,894, two hours east of Dallas and 90 minutes from Shreveport, Louisiana.

That same summer, San Franciscan Rob Surrency took a major leap of faith: He quit his design gig at a tech company and bought a place in Anchorage, Alaska, with his girlfriend, Tanya Chantara, of just a few months.

But in the four years since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, both couples — though they left the Bay Area for different reasons — have made the same decision: to return.

Whether freed by remote work to live where they wanted or motivated by lower housing prices and more lenient pandemic policies, tens of thousands of people moved out of California during the pandemic. The population of the nine-county Bay Area declined by 50,400 people in 2021, and another 34,000 residents in 2022.

In a 2023 poll conducted by this news organization and Joint Venture Silicon Valley, about half of registered voters said they were likely to move out of the Bay Area in the next few years. Young people say they are even more likely to get out — with 59% of respondents age 18 to 34 saying they’re likely to leave, compared to 42% of those over 65.

Now, though, some of those who moved as part of the COVID mass exodus are moving back. While there aren’t any precise counts, talk to almost anyone and they know a Boomerang — someone who left the Bay Area and then decided to return.

In the tech world, some of the venture capitalists and founders who decamped to Miami and Austin, hailing them as the new hotspots for startups, are slinking back to San Francisco, enticed by the local boom in artificial intelligence companies.

For the Diaz family, Texas seemed — at first — to align with their more conservative politics and be a better place to raise children.

“I felt like, ‘Screw it,’” Surrency said. “If I’m going to do something drastic, then let’s do it.”

Neither of them anticipated they would end up back here.

“Leaving, it’s not been an easy thing,” Diaz said in October from his three-bedroom home on a wooded lot in East Texas. “We wind up asking ourselves a lot, ‘Should I stay or should I go?’”

“People come here for a reason, and they make their trade-offs,” said Russell Hancock, president of Joint Venture Silicon Valley. “It doesn’t surprise me that people continue to see the Bay Area as appealing and that they are changing their minds about leaving.”

A ‘family’ state

A Bay Area native, Ricardo Diaz grew up watching the region’s home prices skyrocket, along with its homeless population. As crime increased during the pandemic, he and Victoria began wondering if they would be better off raising children somewhere else.

At first blush, Texas seemed an ideal place.

“It was a pretty pleasant change of pace, how peaceful it is out here,” Diaz said.

But as the rhythms of daily life set in, so did regret.

Diaz left home at 6:30 a.m. to drive 50 minutes to work at a BMW dealership in Tyler, where he pulled a 9-hour shift before returning home at 6:30 p.m. The work paid about $30 an hour — more than the $23 he’d been making in the Bay Area — but the hours were longer than in California, where workers get overtime pay for shifts over eight hours. When his wife gave birth to their first son in San Leandro, he’d gotten six weeks of paid leave, as required by California law. But when she gave birth to their second son in Texas, his company gave him just two weeks off; Texas doesn’t mandate paternal leave. California had also required Diaz’s dealership to provide three days of paid sick leave. In Texas, no such requirement exists.

“I have been more conservative in my lifetime, but as I’ve seen more of this, it’s made me rethink a lot of those positions,” Diaz said. “Texas puts on that it’s this great ‘family’ state, but when push comes to shove, what is it actually doing for families?”