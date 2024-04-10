2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Tiffany Simpson is an employment services director at Becoming Independent, a nonprofit, community-benefit organization.

“My responsibility is to implement and provide high quality, self-directed services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the North Bay, promoting independence and choice in their everyday lives,” Simpson said.

Her role includes ensuring the organization provides services aligned with its mission. She conducts ongoing development by motivating and supporting the different levels of direct support professionals as they grow in their careers. One of Simpson’s passions is helping individuals on their pathway to employment. She makes sure they feel integrated and welcomed into the community.

“I enjoy helping to enhance people’s lives and provide meaningful opportunities for them. This nonprofit’s culture and the desire of everyone here to make a positive impact on the community keeps me coming back every day,” she said.

The best thing about being under 40 is the fact that she believes being in her 30s is great. “I’m in a place where I’ve built solid skills and experiences, but I’m humble enough to know I still have a lot to learn. The worst part is that age can be an opportunity to judge, or miss-judge someone’s experience.”

Simpson’s greatest accomplishment was being involved in moving all paid clients from subminimum wage to minimum wage or above. This impacted more than 100 workers and was a movement focused on advocacy for real pay and real work for individuals with disabilities. Becoming Independent’s initiative to make this happen was more than eight years ahead of the current California state mandate.

Her greatest challenge is fighting stigmas and misconceptions that people with disabilities should be treated differently or are not qualified for certain employment opportunities. She said it is important to promote advocacy and inclusion to breakdown barriers to ensure people have a chance to change their minds.

“My goal for 2024 is to promote the BI employment program and offer high quality services to those needing support on their way to employment,” Simpson said.

She is also involved as a member of the Association of People Supporting Employment, which helps professionals in the field be informed and trained to assist individuals in the workplace and community.

Best advice: “Know your purpose, stay passionate, and don’t get lost in small barriers.”