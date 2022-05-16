Top administrator Arlene Junior no longer with Sonoma County Superior Court

The Sonoma County Superior Court is searching for a new executive officer to replace Arlene Junior, whose departure from the role was announced Monday morning.

“I want to share with you that Arlene Junior is no longer with the court,” Presiding Judge Shelly Averill wrote to court staff in a Monday email obtained by The Press Democrat. “We are beginning our recruitment for a new CEO.”

In an email response to The Press Democrat, Averill confirmed that Junior has left and said other court administrators will be filling Junior’s roles of head clerk and jury commissioner.

Averill did not explain the circumstances surrounding Junior’s departure.

Junior did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The court executive officer is tasked with overseeing the administration of the nonjudicial operations of the court, including personnel, budget, calendar, jury system, public relations and other operations.

Junior took over management of the court’s 190 court employees and a $29 million annual budget in October 2017. Before that, she served as civil division manager at Alameda County Superior Court and worked in the private and public sectors in Texas.

Numerous sources told The Press Democrat that Junior had been placed on administrative leave at the end of April.

Averill, who as presiding judge has hiring and firing authority over the executive officer position, had confirmed on May 4 that Junior was on leave but did not answer other questions about her status. Superior court officials are state employees.

Junior’s tenure at the court was punctuated by major challenges, including a turbulent shift to a new electronic filing system and the COVID-19 pandemic, which at points shuttered court operations and exacerbated records backlogs and short-staffing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.