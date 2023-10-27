Tri Counties Bank Sonoma County branch manager named for Diversity in Business Awards

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of? Raising my daughter, Gema, as a single parent. I was determined to raise her to be a strong, independent woman, even from an early age. Today, she is a 25-year-old graduate with a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling and is working towards becoming a therapist. She is the ﬁrst in our family to achieve a master’s degree!

What were the biggest obstacles you faced in your career and how did you overcome them? Very early in my career my mother, my newborn daughter and I found ourselves homeless due to a diﬃcult landlord situation. I was able to get my mother established into an apartment quickly, but even though I was working full time, I ended up having to live out of my truck with my daughter. I can easily see how people could turn to drugs or alcohol during such a stressful time. But I didn’t lose hope; everything I needed was right there in my arms. Eventually, my supervisor came to my aid and connected me with someone who helped me qualify to purchase a home with the money I had been saving. We received our keys on Christmas Eve and spent our ﬁrst night in our home in a sleeping bag on the ﬂoor, grateful for a roof over our heads and the amazing community that supported us.

What have you learned about your leadership and how will it change the way you lead going forward? I’m always learning, and it constantly changes how I lead for the better. I’m diverse, and I don’t need to be in just one role. During a merger for a previous bank, I stepped down from my position as branch manager because another manager was a much stronger leader and had more knowledge of business lending than I did. I just knew I wanted to become part of her team and learn from her. Branch manager is just a title.

Is there anything we may have missed that you would like to add? What has surprised me most in recent years is continued discrimination from just a last name. I’ve been working in the banking industry for over 20 years with the last name Ramirez and never considered that my Hispanic last name would be a challenge to my eﬀectiveness in gaining business. When I married my husband, Brian, doors suddenly began to open for me. Businesses that I formerly reached out to were suddenly interested in working with me. I never imagined that simply changing my last name would get me in front of the people in charge. Discrimination comes in many forms. Ruth Ramirez struggled to gain business. Ruth Wilson has doors opening for her right and left.