Tulare contractors accused of defrauding Tubbs fire victims taken into custody

Two of three defendants accused of defrauding dozens of Santa Rosa-area homeowners who hired their Central Valley construction company to rebuild houses destroyed in the Tubbs fire were taken into custody Thursday in Sonoma County.

Sal and Pam Chiaramonte, owners of Chiaramonte Construction & Plumbing in Tulare, were booked into jail after a hearing in Sonoma County Superior Court where a judge set bail at $250,000 bail each.

Judge Dana Simonds allowed their daughter, defendant Amy Diane Perry, to remain free until noon Friday to post $50,000 bail or surrender to authorities.

Her parents will remain in jail until at least Tuesday, when Simonds will hold another hearing, and attorneys for the couple will have to prove money or assets to be used for bail didn’t come from any alleged crimes.

The Chiaramontes signed as many as 50 contracts with area homeowners and vendors to rebuild houses destroyed in the devastating October 2017 blaze and never delivered, causing customer losses of $2 million, prosecutor David Kim, a county deputy district attorney, told Simonds Thursday in court.

In May 2019, Chiaramonte Construction became the first contractor to be accused by Tubbs fire survivors of negligence and fraud during the massive rebuild still underway in sections of Santa Rosa ravaged by the historic inferno. The painful plight of these fire survivors and their allegations against the Central Valley builder was first revealed by The Press Democrat.

Last month, Sal Chiaramonte, 62, was charged with 59 felony counts, including grand theft of personal property, diversion of construction funds and theft from elderly clients totaling a little more than $1 million.

His wife, Pam Chiaramonte, 64, and their 38-year-old daughter now have been charged with the same 59 counts, all felonies.

Half of the area homeowners who had signed construction contracts with the contractors were over age 65, leading to charges of elder abuse, or “theft, embezzlement, forgery, fraud, and identity theft with respect to the property and personal identifying information of an elder and dependent adult,” according to the prosecutor’s criminal complaint.

Kim said in court Thursday he expected the complaint to be amended with additional information.

The couple’s construction company has been dissolved and in April they filed for personal bankruptcy protection from creditors.

Santa Rosa attorney Richard Freeman, who represents five of the named victims in the criminal case in separate civil lawsuits against the Chiaramontes, sought a hearing the judge set for Tuesday to ensure any money the couple would possibly post for bail was not derived from criminal activity.

“These are people who have been very vocal about the fact that they have no assets and have filed bankruptcy,” Freeman said. “Given that the Chiaramontes contend they have no assets, we wanted to know what the sources were going to be for the bail.”

Freeman said he knows of almost a dozen other area homeowners not named in the county’s criminal complaint who had hired the Chiaramontes for home construction projects, but either had no work done or less completed than what they had paid the couple.

David Lenchner, a local customer who said he lost $65,000 to the Chiaramontes, was pleased the couple was jailed and that the judge plans to scrutinize the legitimacy of any bail money before they’d be released from jail.

“I am glad that the wheels of justice seem to be finally moving in our favor,” Lenchner said, adding he and others who lost money are curious how the couple might pay bail. “Shouldn't they be paying us back first?”

Simonds, who worked in construction litigation prior to becoming a county judge, asked the defendants’ lawyers on Thursday in court if they had any explanations for what happened to the money Tubbs fire survivors paid the Chiaramontes to rebuild their homes.

“Do you have any facts you’d be willing to share regarding that substance, because that circumstance is extremely serious to the members of this community,” the judge asked.

The Tubbs fire killed 22 people and destroyed more than 5,300 homes in Sonoma County, 3,000 of them in Santa Rosa.

In response to the judge, attorney Ken Rosenfeld, representing the Chiaramontes, didn’t provide any clarification, but said his clients are “invested in the process.”

He said the couple put up their house as collateral on loans to continue building homes, and have lost it. Simonds said that didn’t make sense or seem particularly relevant.

Allen Sawyer, Perry’s defense attorney, minimized his client’s role in any alleged financial crimes. The Chiaramontes’ daughter is not an owner in the family construction company, Sawyer said, and never received any funds diverted from the firm’s customers.

She has a newborn baby, has no criminal history and has maintained contact with the victims named in the criminal complaint as recently as last week, he said.

“She’s done everything she possibly can do to rectify this situation that’s grown out of control,” Sawyer said of Perry.

The defense attorney said Chiaramonte Construction “very likely bit off way more than they could chew and as it went along it got worse and worse for them.”

Attorney Freeman, whose clients last year brought civil suits against the company, called the Chiaramontes’ finances “highly muddled.”

“They have not provided any significant records that show what they did with all the money they took from the 40 homeowners,” Freeman said. “The losses are very significant. ... I have two other homeowners like the five I represent who paid large sums of money, approximately $100,000 each, who paid their money and did not have a single shovel full of dirt turned, not a single board hammered in, no foundation poured.”

