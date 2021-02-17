Tyler Silvy named editor of Petaluma Argus-Courier

This week, Petaluma’s hometown newspaper got a new leader. Tyler Silvy has most recently been at the Press Democrat, but stems from a rich history of community journalism, making him the right fit for the Argus-Courier.

“Finding the right person for this critical role was more difficult than even I anticipated, because the quality of candidates was truly stellar,” said Argus-Courier Publisher Emily Charrier. “We closely considered more than a dozen applicants, including several former editors at the San Francisco Chronicle. But from the beginning, it was clear Tyler understood our goals as a news organization, and how to take us to the next level both online and in print.”

Silvy has worked at the Press Democrat since July 2019, where he set himself apart in government accountability reporting on the busy county government beat while also serving as the paper’s Sunday editor. His coverage of homelessness and the county’s failures around the Chanate Road development led to dramatic shifts in policy and funding priorities. He was also a critical player in breaking news efforts, especially during the devastating Kincade and Glass fires.

“My time at The Press Democrat was as rewarding as it was challenging, and I can’t thank the incredible journalists there enough for welcoming me as one of their own,” Silvy said. “Now I’m ready for a new challenge, and I’m excited to get to work.”

Prior to coming to California, Silvy was the deputy editor of the Greeley Tribune in Colorado, a city of about 100,000 where he oversaw a staff of 10. In addition to providing award-winning investigative, enterprise and environmental coverage, he helped double the newspaper’s digital impressions. He was also active in his community, taking part in the Greeley Centennial Rotary, Greeley-Evans School District 6 Accountability Committee and the parent teacher organization, among other involvement.

Matt Brown, who served as editor from 2015 to 2020, took a job doing communications for Sonoma County’s COVID-19 efforts in December. He’s now a regular source as the paper continues to cover the pandemic, in addition to sitting on the General Plan Advisory Committee.

“Matt cast a big shadow in local journalism, because he knew what it meant to be a part of the Petaluma community,” Charrier said. “Tyler is primed to carry that torch. Before he even started at the Argus, he had meetings with a dozen city officials and active residents, showing his dedication to this role. This paper will thrive under his leadership.”

Silvy, who began on Feb. 16, will oversee the Argus’ newsroom and website, working with staffers Kathryn Palmer, John Jackson, David Templeton and Crissy Pascual. When he’s not filing stories, you can find him hanging out with his wife, Rose, son Harper, 8, and daughter Nellie, 2.

Hear from Silvy himself in his column in this week’s Opinion Section. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com or 707-776-8458.