UC Davis is one of best public colleges in US, new US News & World Report ranking says

You don’t have to travel far to attend one of the top colleges in the U.S.

UC Davis is the sixth-best public school in the nation, according to a new university ranking from U.S. News & World Report. Public institutions often offer reduced tuition rates to state residents because they’re typically funded through taxpayer dollars and grants.

“We are proud that UC Davis continues to be recognized as one of the top public research universities in the country,” said UC Davis Chancellor Gary May.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-121.75815906884768&lat=38.52833902025244&z=14">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“This ranking validates the emphasis we place on academic excellence, opportunities for our students and a diverse student body that excels once they graduate,” he said in an emailed statement.

Only seven California State University campuses ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s list of best public schools including San Bernardino State (No. 91), San Francisco State (No. 96) and Fresno State (No. 101).

The annual ranking comes less than a week after CSU leaders voted to increase tuition. The cost of attending college will increase by 6% annually over the next five years, starting next year.

Top public schools in the U.S.

According to a news release, the U.S. News & World Report looked at diverse enrollment and graduate rates, social mobility, student debt and post-college success of more than 1,000 colleges.

This year’s ranking did not compare classroom size, facility education, alumni donations, high school rankings or the number of graduates using federal loans.

UC Berkeley and UC Los Angeles are tied for the No. 1 spot on the top 10 list of best public schools in the U.S., followed by University of Michigan Ann Arbor and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

UC Davis is tied for sixth place with UC San Diego and the University of Florida, rising four places from last year’s list. The Sacramento-area college also ranked No. 28 among all U.S. universities, beating out UC Irvine, New York University and Virginia Tech.

Here’s a look at the 2023-24 tuition costs of the top nationally-ranked public schools, according to U.S. News & World Report. Costs vary slightly on university websites.

No. 1 | UC Berkeley

No. 1 | UC Los Angeles

No. 3 | University of Michigan Ann Arbor

No. 4 | University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

No. 5 | University of Virginia

No. 6 | UC Davis

No. 6 | UC San Diego

No. 6 | University of Florida

No. 9| University of Texas at Austin

No. 10 | Georgia Institute of Technology