UC Davis wine executive education program set for March

The UC Davis Wine Executive Program: From Grape to Table, is set to take place March 24–28, according to the school.

The program, which has been held for more than 20 years, is designed to help industry leaders grow their businesses by expanding on topics that include building financial acumen, and expanding their company’s current marketing and branding strategies.

Participants will also learn about the latest research, technologies and business trends affecting the wine industry.

For details, go here or email Natalie Frazier at nfrazier@ucdavis.edu.