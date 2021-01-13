UC students will be back on campus this fall for mainly in-person classes

The University of California announced Monday it is planning to bring students back to its 10 campuses for mostly in-person classes beginning fall 2021, as the development of effective vaccines indicate they will once again be able to safely gather.

"As the University continues to monitor the evolution of the pandemic, we are also carefully planning a safe return to in-person classes," said President Michael V. Drake, who made the decision in consultation with the 10 UC chancellors. "Current forecasts give us hope that in the fall our students can enjoy a more normal on-campus experience."

A UC statement said "robust research advancements and COVID-19 vaccines soon becoming available to students, staff and faculty" would enable campuses to welcome students back while remaining "vigilant in all critical prevention efforts."

Officials made the announcement in the hopes of helping the system's 286,000 students plan for fall amid the continuing uncertainty of the pandemic. UC campuses suffered substantial financial hits when it moved to virtual instruction in March, losing hundreds of millions of dollars in housing and dining revenue. Enrollment for fall 2021 — particularly out-of-state and international students — also dropped at some campuses as some students balked at another year of virtual instruction.

Specific plans for resumption of fall classes, including additional safety measures and starting dates, will be announced by individual UC campuses as they continue to coordinate closely with local public health agencies and follow all local and state health guidelines, a UC statement said.

The UC announcement came after California State University announced it was also planning for all 23 of its campuses to reopen in the fall. Its decision in early December was aimed at helping students and families plan for the next school year as its fall 2021 admissions process was underway.