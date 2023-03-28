Ukiah bakery celebrates longtime employee with his own billboard

In 1991, brothers Brian and Zachary Schat opened their neighborhood bakery in Ukiah. Schat’s Bakery Cafe now has three locations and nearly 50 full and part-time employees.

The owner of Schat’s Bakeries and Cafe in Ukiah is paying tribute to a beloved longtime employee in a big way — with a highway billboard featuring busser and dining room assistant Richie Henderson.

The new billboard along the northbound lanes of Highway 101 features a larger-than-life photo of Henderson, his chin resting in his cupped hand and a familiar smile on his face. It proclaims, “Thank you, Richie!”

The billboard between the Highway 253 and Talmage Road exits is an expansive appreciation of Henderson’s 20 years of service at Schat’s downtown location on West Perkins Street near the Ukiah courthouse. Schat’s also has two other local outlets.

For Henderson, who has Down syndrome and arguably is one of the business’s most popular employees, the billboard is a gigantic acknowledgment of his hard work, dedication and superb customer service.

“It was a surprise,” he said, “a big surprise.”

Bakery owner Zach Schat said that Henderson, 42, is a model employee who gets along with everyone. “He’s such a kind, kind person,” he said. “It’s easy to cheer for Richie.”

Henderson works the weekday breakfast and lunch shifts, bussing tables and keeping the dining room tidy. Customers and acquaintances who’ve spotted him on the billboard often offer their congratulations. “They say, ‘amazing job,’” Henderson said. “They’re surprised I’m still there.”

He said his family is “thrilled” with the billboard. A native of Ukiah, Henderson is the son of retired Mendocino County Superior Court Judge Richard Henderson and his wife Colleen Henderson, a former Ukiah mayor. He has an older sister, Katie, and a large extended family.

Schat said the idea to highlight Henderson on the company’s billboard came up as his two-decade anniversary approached. “We’ve tried to be funny, we’ve tried to do everything (on the billboard) but this is something we’ve never done before.”

Schat said Henderson loves celebrations, so the billboard serves as an ongoing celebration of his milestone employment anniversary. “We thought, ‘wouldn't this be cool to put him on the billboard and tell a good story?’”

This isn’t the first time Henderson has been honored in his hometown. Among his accolades, he was named prom king at Ukiah High School in 1999, and recently was a special guest at the World Down Syndrome Day celebration in Ukiah.

When the Schat’s Bakeries and Cafe Facebook page posted an announcement of the new billboard last month, community members responded with more than 1,200 “loves” and “likes.”

The post was shared more than 230 times, including on Senator Mike McGuire’s Facebook page. “Richie is truly loved because he loves this community and the people who are the heart of Mendocino County,” McGuire wrote. “Well deserved recognition!”

Among the many Facebook comments, “amazing,” “awesome” and “congratulations” were offered repeatedly.

Windsor resident Kalin Henderson is one of Richie Henderson’s many cousins. She said there’s no doubt he’s a treasured member of his community.

“He’s a very happy-go-lucky, kind and sweet guy who can remember everyone he meets and something about them,” she wrote in an email. “He’s a pillar in the community for his kindness and upbeat attitude toward life.”

When Henderson isn’t at work, he likes traveling and spending time with his family including his two nieces and his nephew, playing games like Uno, Monopoly and charades. He also enjoys Zumba workouts and helping out wherever he can. He enjoys music, karaoke and dancing, and especially likes the film “Mamma Mia!” and TV’s “Dancing with the Stars” and has seen stage versions of both.

Especially memorable for Henderson, he got to meet one of his favorite movie stars, Zac Efron, who starred in Disney’s “High School Musical” films.

Henderson said the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic were especially difficult, when mandates shut down on-site dining and his job was affected. “Before,” he said, “it was a very good experience. Then when COVID hit, I was devastated. It was really hard.”

He was happy when he was able to resume his duties at Schat’s and interact once again with customers and co-workers — just as he’s done since 2003.

“He has such a great rapport with his co-workers,” Schat said. When he greets customers, “it’s just so genuine when he says ‘Hello’ and ‘How are you?’ He really cares. He really makes that place.”

Henderson walks the short distance to work and back from his apartment, enduring Ukiah’s sometimes scorching triple-digit temperatures; rain; and — recently — even snow.

He has a quick response when asked about the tastiest items on the menu or from the display cases loaded with the delectable baked goods and bread that have been Schat’s Bakeries and Cafe trademarks since its founding in 1991.

“There’s so many, it’s hard to pick just one,” Henderson said. “The cookies are delicious, and the muffins are delicious always.”

Schat said the new billboard celebrates Henderson’s successes and acknowledges his contributions as a valued member of the community.

“It’s had an amazing little snowball effect,” he said. “He deserves it all.”