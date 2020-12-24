Update: Graton casino cancels planned New Year’s Eve party with 4,000 guests

Graton Resort & Casino abruptly canceled its plans to host a 4,000-person private event on New Year’s Eve, a move announced amid mounting public scrutiny Thursday afternoon by Graton Tribal Chairman Greg Sarris on his personal Facebook page.

“Graton Resort Casino will close at 5:00pm on 12/31 for all activities. All parties and gatherings on New Year’s Eve have been canceled. The casino will re-open on 1/1/21 at 6:00am,” his 12:44 p.m. message read.

By 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the casino’s website was updated and no longer included the prior announcement of a private party scheduled to run from 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 through Jan. 1 at 4 a.m. A spokeswoman for the tribe confirmed by email the cancellation a few minutes later, stating in a follow-up reply that no other information would be released.

Large indoor gatherings are prohibited under Sonoma County public health orders, but casino owner Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria is a sovereign nation not subject to county or state public health orders, local public health officials said. Therefore, county officials limited to what they can do to head off any planned events at the casino.

"It would be our preference, obviously, not to have a party with 4,000 people indoors," Paul Gullixson, a spokesman for Sonoma County, said during a virtual press conference Wednesday. “We do not have jurisdiction there, but we are in contact with them and talking about it.”

County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said Wednesday the casino operator would take steps to reduce the risk of party attendees contracting the coronavirus.

"They are trying to do things with as much mitigation measures as they can, in terms of limiting their indoor capacity to 20% (of capacity),“ Mase said.

A spokeswoman for Graton confirmed late Wednesday night that a private New Year’s Eve party at the casino was planned, but declined to reveal details about it other than what is on the casino’s website. The casino will become a “private venue” and close to the public from Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. until Jan. 1, 2021 at 4 a.m., according to the Graton website. No further information, including who is invited to the private event, is noted online.

In a written statement issued Wednesday night, Sarris said that the rancheria continues “to work closely with the Sonoma County Public Health Officer. Graton Resort & Casino will remain open on a limited basis and continues to exceed all CDC safety requirements. In addition to those safety measures already in place, team members are tested for COVID-19 every two weeks and wear digital devices that ensure social distancing.”

Bars at the casino are closed and “walk up alcohol service” ends nightly at 9:00 p.m., according to the statement.

