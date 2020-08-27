Updates: Cal Fire expects to ’turn corner’ on Walbridge today; north area of Hennessey is top priority

10:30 AM: Fire crews cut a fire line on Hennessey fire in Lake County

Photojournalist Kent Porter spent part of his day Wednesday on the front lines of the Hennessey fire in Lake County:

8:30 AM: Cal Fire expects to “turn corner” on Walbridge today; north area of Hennessey is top priority

A northwestern edge of the Hennessey fire will again be Cal Fire’s highest priority Thursday to keep the fire from further threatening Middletown.

Crews will finish backfiring the area Thursday, fire Operations Chief Chris Waters said in a morning briefing.

“Today’s a critical day,” he said. “They have 1,000 feet of firing left to do. Once that’s done that line will be secured and we can start talking about repopulating and getting folks back in there.”

Another focus Thursday will be the far northeastern corner of the blaze, where flames picked up Wednesday near Cache Creek and Highway 16.

“It actually crossed 16 and is heading toward Cortina Ridge,” Waters said. “Today we have resources in there trying to get line around that with dozers and also trying to build a plan to continue to expand that area in the event that that fire continues to grow.”

The Walbridge and Meyers fires in Sonoma County are fairly well in hand as of Thursday morning, despite the tough terrain, redwood fuel and structures.

“They’re making really good progress. Yesterday was a real strong day,” Waters said.

“Today, with the weather change, there’s a pretty significant marine layer there today, they ought to be making more progress,” he said. “It’s going very well but slower than normal because of lack of resources.

“But we expect to turn the corner today.”

7:30 AM: Hennessey grows, Walbridge stopped

The Hennessey fire in Lake and Napa counties grew by 8,000 acres overnight, Cal Fire reported early Thursday morning, but progress was stopped on Sonoma County’s Walbridge and Meyers fires.

Overall, both sides of what’s being called the LNU Lightning Complex fire have burned 368,868 acres.

Cal Fire has containment lines around 33 percent of the fire, mostly on the east and south of the Hennessey fire.

A total of 1,080 structures have been documented as destroyed and another 272 damaged, but assessment crews were still working in the field to determine loss.

In Sonoma County, the Walbridge fire west of Healdsburg and in the hills of west county, 55,353 acres have been burned, the same number Cal Fire reported Wednesday night.

The fire remains at 19 percent containment.

On the coast, the Meyers fire north of Jenner remained static at 2,360 acres and 97 percent containment.

The Hennessey group of seven fires that merged crew from 303,155 acres Wednesday night to 311,222 Thursday morning. It remains 33 percent contained.

The fires burn in six counties. To see further details about evacuations, road closures and evacuation centers, see Cal Fire’s full report here:

In Sonoma County, several evacuation zones and road closures remain.

Residents can access www.socoemergency.org or call 2-1-1 for more information or look up evacuation areas with this map: https://arcg.is/0buuL1.

To evacuate livestock, call 707-234-7193.

Evacuation orders (ordered to vacate):

Evacuation Zone - 1B3

• East of McCray Ridge Road and Pool Ridge

• North of Old Cazadero Road

• West of King Ridge Road

• South Skaggs Springs Road

Evacuation Zone - 1D5

• East of Armstrong Woods Road

• North of the Russian River

• West of Westside Road

• South of Sweetwater Springs Road

Evacuation Zone - 2A3

• North of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma

• Everything west of the eastern edge of Lake Sonoma to the western boundary that runs north along the ridge line from the intersection of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Rd @ Old Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road to the interception of Rockpile Road at Cooley Ranch Road north to the Mendocino County Line

Evacuation Zone - 2E1

• South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

• North of Palmer Creek Road and Stewart Point Skaggs Springs Road

• West of McCray Road

• East of Wallace Creek Road

Evacuation Zone - 2E2:

• South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

• North of Chemise Road

• West of the center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)

• East of Wallace Creek Road

Evacuation Zone - 2E3

• South of Chemise Road

• North of Westside Road

• East of Wallace Creek Road

• West of the Center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)

Evacuation Zone - 2E4:

• South of Palmer Creek Road

• North of McCray Ridge Road and Sweetwater Springs Road

• East of the Dry Creek (the actual creek)

Evacuation warnings (be ready to leave):

Evacuation Zone - 2A2

• North of the Dry Creek and the norther fork of Lak Sonoma County

• West of Dutcher Creek, City of Coverdale city limits and Highway 128

• South of the Mendocino County line

Road closures:

• 22303 Skaggs Springs Road at Anvil Ranch

• Dry Creek Road at Dutcher Creek Road

• Dry Creek Road at Yoakim Bridge Road

• Dry Creek Road at Lambert Bridge Road

• Westside Road at Hendricks Street

• Wohler Road at Eastside Road

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.