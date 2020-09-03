Updates: Containment on Walbridge fire grows to 88%

11:25 AM: More Lake County fire alerts downgraded

In Lake County Thursday morning, two more evacuation areas have been downgraded.

The evacuation order has been reduced to a warning for areas south of Butts Canyon Road, east of Highway 29 and north and west of the Lake-Napa County line.

The evacuation warning has been lifted for areas north of Morgan Valley Road, east of Highway 53, south of Highway 20 and west of the Lake-Colusa county line.

8:20 AM: Walbridge fire now has fire lines all around it

The Walbridge fire now has fire lines cut all the way around it, Cal Fire operations chief Chris Waters announced early Thursday.

Fire lines are put in and then shored up to become safe containment lines. As of this morning, the fire was listed at 88 percent contained.

“We continue to mop up, patrol, haul back trash,” he said during an operational briefing. “And then residents are starting to move back toward the interior of the burn area and starting to settle back in.”

The Hennessey fire also has patrol line all the way around, Waters said. A last bit of hand-line was completed overnight on a section at the northernmost corner of the fire near the Lake County line.

Only two areas of the Hennessey fire, at the northern end, remain under evacuation warning Thursday.

The progress is welcome as the weather begins to turn hot and dry going into the weekend, which could pose a risk of hotspots reigniting. Firefighters will remain on high alert.

“This hot, dry spell we’re coming into, (we’re) still going to be staffed up, monitoring the fire line, continuing to provide mop up and patrol and resources to get through the weekend,” he said.

8 AM: Walbridge fire containment now at 88%

Additional containment was achieved overnight in the Walbridge fire, which now stands at 88 percent corralled, according to Cal Fire early Thursday.

Wednesday night, the fire in northern Sonoma County was listed at 87 percent contained.

In Napa and Lake counties, the Hennessey fire increased from 76 to 78 percent contained overnight.

Overall, the Lightning Complex fires in five counties was listed at 81 percent containment and a steady 375,209 acres.

Firefighters on Thursday planned to continue clear bulldozer lines to connect the containment lines, mop up and douse any hotspots.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office reported helping rescue a National Guardsman who was injured assisting the firefight Wednesday.

The man, whose name wasn’t released, fell about 100 feet down a hill in a remote area off of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road.

The sheriff’s helicopter crew stabilized the man, who had a leg injury, and transported him a mile away to where an ambulance could retrieve him.

Cal Fire did not include the incident on its list of injuries from the fires, which includes four civilians and zero first responders being hurt.