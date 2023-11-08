US EPA to investigate tire preservative linked to toxic runoff and salmon deaths

Federal environmental regulators are taking action that eventually could transform the way motor vehicle tires are manufactured to reduce toxic runoff from a substance used in tire production that kills or harms some fish, including federally protected coho salmon and steelhead trout.

In doing so, the Environmental Protection Agency is granting a petition submitted by three West Coast tribes, including the Yurok in Northern California, seeking action under the nation’s landmark toxic substances law to address the threat posed by a chemical contained in most or all tires to salmon stocks at the center of tribal culture.

It’s also following the California Department of Toxic Substances Control and the Washington State Department of Ecology into the regulatory fray over a substance that has caused increasing alarm since its discovery in waterways around Puget Sound a few years ago.

“This is a significant victory. It is a significant first step,” said Elizabeth Forsyth, lead attorney for Earth Justice, a nonprofit that works with the tribes.

But how far the federal agency will go remains in question. A representative said it could not “commit to a specific outcome or timeline.”

It’s also unclear if it can act quickly enough to make a difference, given the lethality of the chemical and the time needed to fully understand its varied impacts and find satisfactory substitutes.

“We think it’s a decade or more that it’s going to take,” said Nat Scholz, ecotoxicology program manager for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Northwest Fisheries Science Center, who has been investigating salmon die-offs around Seattle for more than two decades.

“This is a real extinction risk on a decadal timeline,” Scholz said.

At issue is a rubber preservative called 6PPD — an abbreviation for a much longer chemical name — used for 60-plus years to prevent automobile tires from cracking, crumbling and breaking down prematurely due to wear, tear, temperature fluctuations and exposure to ground level ozone and oxygen.

But a landmark study published in 2020, and associated research since then, shows that 6PPD actually reacts with ozone to create something called 6PPD-quinone, which leaches out of tire dust and particles deposited on roadways. The chemical then washes into streams and other waterways when it rains, especially during a season’s “first flush,” or even in snowmelt.

The findings resulted from long-running inquiries into why so many Pacific Northwest coho salmon were dying each year during their fall migration into freshwater streams near the Puget Sound — a phenomenon known as “urban runoff mortality syndrome.”

Scientists at the San Francisco Estuary Institute, who partnered in the research, also found fatal levels of 6PPD-quinone in four Bay Area streams, raising concerns about watersheds where diminished coho populations still exist, like the Eel and Klamath rivers.

In their petition granted last week, the Yurok, Port Gamble S’Klallam and Puyallup tribes formally asked the EPA to prohibit the use of 6PPD in tire production. Many others alarmed by the ubiquity of the product resulting from ozone exposure support the move, including the attorneys general of Washington, Oregon, Vermont and Rhode Island.

The Institute for Fisheries Resources and Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations, working with nonprofit EarthJustice, also have put tire manufacturers on notice that they plan to sue for illegal harm to species listed under the Endangered Species Act.

The EPA has agreed only to launch rule-making proceedings, including in-depth risk analysis and investigation of potential alternatives to a substance the U.S. Tire Manufacturing Association claims is essential to driver and passenger safety.

“This is going to be a step-by-step process,” said Tom Groeneveld, senior adviser in the EPA’s Existing Chemicals Risk Management Division. “We’re using rules to collect information, but we cannot commit to any step that would be, like, a regulatory prohibition down the line.”

But Groeneveld acknowledged the “extreme toxicity” posed by 6PPD-quinone for certain fish and said the EPA already has been involved for years with an interstate working group reviewing evolving science on the topic.

He also said the agency is developing rules for manufacturers who use 6PPD in their products to submit unpublished health and safety studies, separate from the petition granted last week.

He said, however, that the EPA was not prepared to issue an immediate edict on the substance but wanted to collect more information.